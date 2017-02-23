

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - LKQ Corp (LKQ) released a profit for its fourth quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $119.95 million, or $0.39 per share. This was up from $105.59 million, or $0.34 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 22.9% to $2.15 billion. This was up from $1.75 billion last year.



LKQ Corp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $119.95 Mln. vs. $105.59 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 13.6% -EPS (Q4): $0.39 vs. $0.34 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 14.7% -Revenue (Q4): $2.15 Bln vs. $1.75 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 22.9%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.80 to $1.90



