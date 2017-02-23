

SAINT PAUL (dpa-AFX) - Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO) revealed earnings for third quarter that decreased compared to the same period last year.



The company said its profit came in at $55.42 million, or $0.58 per share. This was lower than $65.14 million, or $0.68 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.57 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Revenue came in at $1.40 billion, equal to the mark posted in the same period last year.



Patterson Companies Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $55.42 Mln. vs. $65.14 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -14.9% -EPS (Q3): $0.58 vs. $0.68 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -14.7% -Analysts Estimate: $0.57 -Revenue (Q3): $1.40 Bln vs. $1.40 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 0%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.27 - $2.33



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX