sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 23.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 554 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

41,456 Euro		-0,275
-0,66 %
WKN: A0B6VB ISIN: US7033951036 Ticker-Symbol: PD2 
Aktie:
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
PATTERSON COMPANIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PATTERSON COMPANIES INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
41,937
42,427
14:36
41,92
42,41
14:31
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PATTERSON COMPANIES INC
PATTERSON COMPANIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PATTERSON COMPANIES INC41,456-0,66 %