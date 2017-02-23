

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - LendingTree, Inc. (TREE) announced earnings for fourth quarter that lost ground compared to the same period last year.



The company said its earnings dropped to $8.02 million, or $0.63 per share. This was lower than $32.08 million, or $2.47 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.78 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 28.7% to $100.84 million. This was up from $78.34 million last year.



LendingTree, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $8.02 Mln. vs. $32.08 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -75.0% -EPS (Q4): $0.63 vs. $2.47 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -74.5% -Analysts Estimate: $0.78 -Revenue (Q4): $100.84 Mln vs. $78.34 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 28.7%



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $122 Mln - $126 Mln



