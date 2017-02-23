Global $880.5 Million Cresol Market: 2013-2017 Analysis & Trends & Industry Forecast to 2025 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb. 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Global Cresol Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 4.3% over the next decade to reach approximately $880.5 million by 2025.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts for all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2013, 2014 revenue estimations are presented for 2015 and forecasts from 2016 till 2025. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.

With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include rising consumer demand for vitamin E, rising cresol demand for agrochemicals and pesticides, recent technological developments of cresol market and growth opportunities/investment opportunities.

Based on application the market is categorized into antioxidants, chemical intermediates, fragrance, specialty resins, solvents, preservatives and vitamin E.

Depending on the product the market is segmented by Meta-cresols, Para-cresols and Ortho-cresols.

Report Highlights:

- The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

- Market forecasts till 2025, using estimated market values as the base numbers

- Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

- Key developments and strategies observed in the market

- Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

- In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

- Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2025

- Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Rising consumer demand for Vitamin E

3.1.2 Rising cresol demand for Agrochemicals and Pesticides

3.1.3 Recent Technological Developments of Cresol Market

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness

3.4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

3.4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

3.4.3 Threat of substitutes

3.4.4 Threat of new entrants

3.4.5 Competitive rivalry



4 Cresol Market, By Application

4.1 Antioxidants

4.1.1 Antioxidants Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

4.2 Chemical Intermediates

4.2.1 Chemical Intermediates Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

4.2.1.1 Agrochemicals & Pesticides

4.2.1.1.1 Agrochemicals & Pesticides Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

4.2.1.2 Dyes

4.2.1.2.1 Dyes Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

4.2.1.3 Butylated Hydroxytoluene (BHT)

4.2.1.3.1 Butylated Hydroxytoluene (BHT) Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

4.3 Fragrance

4.3.1 Fragrance Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

4.4 Specialty Resins

4.4.1 Specialty Resins Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

4.5 Solvents

4.5.1 Solvents Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

4.6 Preservatives

4.6.1 Preservatives Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

4.7 Vitamin E

4.7.1 Vitamin E Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)



5 Cresol Market, By Product

5.1 Meta-cresols

5.1.1 Meta-cresols Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

5.2 Para-cresols

5.2.1 Para-cresols Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

5.3 Ortho-cresols

5.3.1 Ortho-cresols Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)



6 Cresol Market, By Geography



7 Key Player Activities

7.1 Acquisitions & Mergers

7.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

7.3 Product Launch & Expansions

7.4 Other Activities



8 Leading Companies

8.1 Anhui Haihua Chemical Technology Co. Ltd.

8.2 Ardison Oils & Electricals(P) Ltd

8.3 Atul Ltd.

8.4 Dakota Gasification Company

8.5 Konan Chemical Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

8.6 Lanxess AG

8.7 Merisol Group of Companies

8.8 Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

8.9 Nanjing Datang Chemical Co. Ltd

8.10 Nanjing Long Yan Chemical Co. Ltd.

8.11 RüTGERS Group

8.12 SABIC

8.13 Sasol Limited

8.14 Xiamen Hisunny Chemical Co. Ltd

