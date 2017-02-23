Beroe Unveils 'Free-for-Life' On-demand Procurement Intelligence Platform

HOLLY SPRINGS, North Carolina, February 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Increasingly, businesses are being run on software and delivered as online service - from movies to taxis to national defense. And beginning today, procurement intelligence will be no exception to the rule.

Welcome to Beroe LiVE, an on-demand market intelligence platform that is tailor-made for procurement professionals of large, medium and small enterprises. Sign up for free access to Beroe LiVE @ https://www.beroeinc.com/beroe-live/

In this data-driven age, market intelligence not only sustains cost optimization opportunities but also enables procurement organizations to play a strategic role. Yet only 32 percent* of category managers currently maintain comprehensive category intelligence documents.

What's more? The research reports spanning nearly 200 categories will enable 'Buy or No Buy' decisions - at no cost whatsoever.

Free-for-Life access to Beroe LiVE offers:

Instant access to category intelligence

Option to buy customized intelligence - Delivered by Beroe's 325 category experts

Free lifetime access to peer communities and category/industry thought leadership

Beroe's Category Intelligence Reports provide:

Information relating to market, supply, cost, and pricing analysis

Hard to find data on cost and TCO models, supplier details, and performance benchmarks

Macroeconomic and regional trends impacting cost, supply, and other market dynamics

Category-specific negotiation and sourcing advice

*CEB

About Beroe Inc:

Beroe's unique business model involves providing market intelligence and analytics to the procurement teams of large businesses across the globe. Beroe leverages its deep domain expertise in 300+ categories across 14 industries. It boasts of more than 80 of the Fortune 500 companies as its clients.

To learn more about Beroe Inc, please visit www.beroeinc.com.

