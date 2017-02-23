Beroe Unveils 'Free-for-Life' On-demand Procurement Intelligence Platform

HOLLY SPRINGS, North Carolina, February 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Increasingly, businesses are being run on software and delivered as online service - from movies to taxis to national defense. And beginning today, procurement intelligence will be no exception to the rule.
Welcome to Beroe LiVE, an on-demand market intelligence platform that is tailor-made for procurement professionals of large, medium and small enterprises. Sign up for free access to Beroe LiVE @ https://www.beroeinc.com/beroe-live/
In this data-driven age, market intelligence not only sustains cost optimization opportunities but also enables procurement organizations to play a strategic role. Yet only 32 percent* of category managers currently maintain comprehensive category intelligence documents.
What's more? The research reports spanning nearly 200 categories will enable 'Buy or No Buy' decisions - at no cost whatsoever.
Free-for-Life access to Beroe LiVE offers:
- Instant access to category intelligence
- Option to buy customized intelligence - Delivered by Beroe's 325 category experts
- Free lifetime access to peer communities and category/industry thought leadership
Beroe's Category Intelligence Reports provide:
- Information relating to market, supply, cost, and pricing analysis
- Hard to find data on cost and TCO models, supplier details, and performance benchmarks
- Macroeconomic and regional trends impacting cost, supply, and other market dynamics
- Category-specific negotiation and sourcing advice
About Beroe Inc:
Beroe's unique business model involves providing market intelligence and analytics to the procurement teams of large businesses across the globe. Beroe leverages its deep domain expertise in 300+ categories across 14 industries. It boasts of more than 80 of the Fortune 500 companies as its clients.
