Beroe Unveils 'Free-for-Life' On-demand Procurement Intelligence Platform

HOLLY SPRINGS, North Carolina, February 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Get Lifetime Free Access to On-demand Procurement Intelligence Platform

Increasingly, businesses are being run on software and delivered as online service - from movies to taxis to national defense. And beginning today, procurement intelligence will be no exception to the rule.

Welcome to Beroe LiVE, an on-demand market intelligence platform that is tailor-made for procurement professionals of large, medium and small enterprises. Sign up for free access to Beroe LiVE @ https://www.beroeinc.com/beroe-live/

In this data-driven age, market intelligence not only sustains cost optimization opportunities but also enables procurement organizations to play a strategic role. Yet only 32 percent* of category managers currently maintain comprehensive category intelligence documents.

What's more? The research reports spanning nearly 200 categories will enable 'Buy or No Buy' decisions - at no cost whatsoever.

Free-for-Life access to Beroe LiVE offers:

  • Instant access to category intelligence
  • Option to buy customized intelligence - Delivered by Beroe's 325 category experts
  • Free lifetime access to peer communities and category/industry thought leadership

Beroe's Category Intelligence Reports provide:

  • Information relating to market, supply, cost, and pricing analysis
  • Hard to find data on cost and TCO models, supplier details, and performance benchmarks
  • Macroeconomic and regional trends impacting cost, supply, and other market dynamics
  • Category-specific negotiation and sourcing advice

*CEB

About Beroe Inc:

Beroe's unique business model involves providing market intelligence and analytics to the procurement teams of large businesses across the globe. Beroe leverages its deep domain expertise in 300+ categories across 14 industries. It boasts of more than 80 of the Fortune 500 companies as its clients.

To learn more about Beroe Inc, please visit www.beroeinc.com.

Media Contact:
Debobrata Hembram
+91-9873387413



