sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 23.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 554 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,082 Euro		-0,001
-1,20 %
WKN: A0MMA7 ISIN: AU000000BLY8 Ticker-Symbol: B8D 
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
BOART LONGYEAR LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BOART LONGYEAR LIMITED 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,082
0,103
14:32
0,083
0,102
08:08
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BOART LONGYEAR LIMITED
BOART LONGYEAR LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BOART LONGYEAR LIMITED0,082-1,20 %
RUBICON MINERALS CORP1,415-5,67 %