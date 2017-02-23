TERREBONNE, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 02/23/17 -- Note to editors: An image is included with this press release on Marketwired's website.

Misencil® was thrilled to launch LE SERUM+, its global innovation, last October. LE SERUM+ has already been nominated for the 2017 H. Pierantoni Innovation Award, to be presented on April 2 at the International Congress of Esthetics and Spa in Paris, an event that brings together more than 30,000 beauty professionals each year.

This innovative product was tested and approved by industry and delivers incredible results, with eyelashes and eyebrows up to 3 times fuller in just 15 days. What is the secret behind this tremendously effective, scientifically developed product? From the first applications of LE SERUM+, 4 super molecules making up the exclusive and patented REDENSYL® complex stimulate stem cells at the base of the lashes and brows, extending their growth phase and delaying eyelash and eyebrow hair loss.

The revolutionary, one-of-a-kind dual applicator is uniquely designed to apply LE SERUM+ to eyelashes or eyebrows to lengthen, thicken and strengthen them. The foam applicator tip perfectly follows the eyebrow line, while the fine brush applicator applies precisely to the base of the eyelashes to stimulate and strengthen them.

Compatible with lash extensions and natural lashes.

