Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Sparbanksstiftelsen i Ingå Legal Person Position: Closely associated person Person discharging managerial responsibilities in issuer Name: Fagerström, Håkan Position: Member of the Supervisory Board ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Initial Notification Reference number: 743700GC62JLHFBUND16_20170223114256_2 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issuer Name: Aktia Bank Abp LEI: 743700GC62JLHFBUND16 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2017-02-22 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Nature of the transaction: Disposal Further details: Executed under portfolio or asset management Instrument: Share ISIN: FI4000058870 Volume: 50,000 Unit price: 10.00000 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 50,000 Volume weighted average price: 10.00000 Euro







