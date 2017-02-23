Tutus Data AB: Slovenian government approves Tutus' secure smartphone, Färist Mobile, for the protection of classified government information

Press Release - For Immediate Release



Slovenian government approves Tutus' secure smartphone, Färist Mobile, for the protection of classified government information

Stockholm, February 23, 2017 - Tutus Data today announced that Färist Mobile has been approved by Slovenia's Office for the Protection of Classified Information (UVTP) for use with the most sensitive government data.

The Färist Mobile is a secure smartphone based on the Android operating system, with integrated strong encryption to protect against information theft and intrusion. This phone has various innovative security features designed to enable organisations and companies to utilise the full range of smartphone functions, with high security and without the risk of information leakage.

What sets Färist Mobile apart from other products on the market is that the security is built into the Färist Mobile operating system, making it a complete, secure mobile platform. The Färist Mobile is the first open and transparent smartphone based on Android approved for use at the RESTRICTED level.

Slovenia is the fourth EU Member State to approve the Färist Mobile after Spain, Sweden and Portugal. The product is ideal for organizations and companies that require a high level of secure communication with officially evaluated and approved solutions.

Tutus Data started out developing security solutions capable of meeting the stringent requirements of the Swedish Armed Forces. Today, it delivers affordable and flexible security solutions for clients from both the private and public sector throughout Europe.

"Across the region, we're seeing a huge increase in interest in secure mobile solutions and demand for approved mobile devices that offer all the functionalities a smartphone can offer - not just voice and messaging," says Tommy Hallberg, VP Sales and Marketing at Tutus Data. "This latest approval confirms that our security solutions can be trusted to protect even the most sensitive data."

Tutus Data AB

Founded in 1992, Tutus delivers high-quality encrypted network solutions for use in military, government and corporate IT applications that require the highest levels of secure communication. Tutus is the main supplier of government-approved and certified IT security products in Sweden, and is making steady progress towards its goal of becoming the leading provider of approved IT security products within the EU.

Contacts:

Tommy Hallberg, VP Sales and Marketing, Tutus Data AB, +46 76 772 01 64

www.tutus.se

Färist Mobile Tablet on Sony (http://hugin.info/173263/R/2076917/781159.jpg)

Färist Mobile Smartphone on Sony Xperia (http://hugin.info/173263/R/2076917/781157.jpg)



