Global $41.5 Billion Industrial Filtration Market Analysis & Trends 2013-2017 & Industry Forecast to 2025 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb. 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Industrial Filtration Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report to their offering.

The Global Industrial Filtration Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 6.8% over the next decade to reach approximately $41.5 billion by 2025. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include growing demand from power generation industry, rapid industrialization in emerging countries, and recent technological developments of industrial filtration.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts for all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2013, 2014 revenue estimations are presented for 2015 and forecasts from 2016 till 2025.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

Scope of the Report

Based on filtration type the market is categorized into air, liquid.

By Product Type the market is segmented by air, liquid. Further, air segment is divided into cartridge collectors & filters, bag filter, electrostatic precipitator, Ultra Low Penetration Air (ULPA), High-Efficiency Particulate Arrestance (HEPA), mist collectors, dust collectors, and others. Further, liquid segment is categorized into depth filter, bag filter, filter press, drum filter, and others.

Depending on the technology type the market is classified into air, liquid. Further, air segment is segregated into gas phase, mechanical, and electronic. Further, liquid segment is divided into vacuum filtration, pressure filtration, gravity filtration, centrifugal filtration, and others.

On basis of end user the market is segmented by metals & mining, manufacturing, agriculture, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, power generation, plastic, process industry, woodworking and paper & pulp, oil & gas, cement, and food.

Report Highlights:



The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2025, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2025

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Growing demand from power generation industry

3.1.2 Rapid industrialization in emerging countries

3.1.3 Recent technological developments of industrial filtration

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Industrial Filtration Market, By Filtration Type

4.1 Air

4.2 Liquid



5 Industrial Filtration Market, By Product Type

5.1 Air

5.1.1.1 Cartridge Collectors & Filters

5.1.1.2 Bag Filter

5.1.1.3 Electrostatic Precipitator

5.1.1.4 Ultra low penetration air (ULPA)

5.1.1.5 High-efficiency particulate arrestance (HEPA)

5.1.1.6 Mist Collectors

5.1.1.7 Dust Collectors

5.1.1.8 Others

5.2 Liquid

5.2.1.1 Depth Filter

5.2.1.2 Bag Filter

5.2.1.3 Filter Press

5.2.1.4 Drum Filter

5.2.1.5 Others



6 Industrial Filtration Market, By Technology Type

6.1 Air

6.1.1.1 Gas Phase

6.1.1.2 Mechanical

6.1.1.3 Electronic

6.2 Liquid

6.2.1.1 Vacuum Filtration

6.2.1.2 Pressure Filtration

6.2.1.3 Gravity Filtration

6.2.1.4 Centrifugal Filtration

6.2.1.5 Others



7 Industrial Filtration Market, By End User

7.1 Metals & Mining

7.2 Manufacturing

7.3 Agriculture

7.4 Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

7.5 Power Generation

7.6 Plastic

7.7 Process Industry

7.8 Woodworking and Paper & Pulp

7.9 Oil & Gas

7.10 Cement

7.11 Food



8 Industrial Filtration Market, By Geography



9 Key Player Activities

9.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

9.2 Partnerships, Joint Venture's, Collaborations and Agreements

9.3 Product Launch & Expansions

9.4 Other Activities



10 Leading Companies

10.1 Ahlstrom Corporation

10.2 Alfa Laval

10.3 Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc.

10.4 Clarcor, Inc.

10.5 Cummins, Inc.

10.6 Donaldson Company, Inc.

10.7 Eaton Corporation PLC.

10.8 Filtration Group Corporation

10.9 Fleetlife, Inc.

10.10 Freudenberg & Co. Kg

10.11 General Electric Company

10.12 Lenntech B.V.

10.13 Mann + Hummel GmbH

10.14 Parker Hannifin Corporation

10.15 Sidco Filter Corporation

10.16 Siemens AG

10.17 W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc.

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/66v7vz/global_industrial

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716