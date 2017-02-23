OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 02/23/17 -- Today, Calian Group Ltd. (TSX: CGY) announced that its Systems Engineering Division (SED) has received new contracts for the provision and installation of satellite RF ground systems worth more than $22 million. These contracts from several customers start immediately and run over the next two years.

"We are very excited to see continued interest in the excellent products and services that we provide," said Patrick Thera, President of Calian's SED division, "Our capability to manage the complex RF challenges of our customers is unparalleled in the industry."

One of SED's key markets is satellite RF ground systems solutions for customers that have complex technical requirements. SED's solutions include RF communication gateways, telemetry, tracking and control systems, space science and earth observation.

"As a global leader in satellite RF ground systems, these are exciting wins for our SED division," said Kevin Ford, President and CEO of Calian Group Ltd. "Our customers are leaders in their industries and SED provides systems tailored to meet their demanding requirements, with practical solutions, delivered on time and on budget."

About Calian

Calian employs over 2,700 people with offices and projects that span Canada, U.S. and international markets. The company's capabilities are diverse with services delivered through two divisions. Calian's Systems Engineering Division (SED) located in Saskatoon plans, designs and implements complex communication systems for many of the world's space agencies and leading satellite manufacturers and operators. SED also provides contract manufacturing services for both private sector and military customers in North America. The Business and Technology Services (BTS) Division is headquartered in Ottawa and includes the provision of business and technology services to industry, public and government in the health, training, engineering and IT services domains.

For investor information, please visit our website at www.calian.com, or contact us at ir@calian.com

DISCLAIMER

Certain information included in this press release is forward-looking and is subject to important risks and uncertainties. The results or events predicted in these statements may differ materially from actual results or events. Such statements are generally accompanied by words such as "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar statements. Factors which could cause results or events to differ from current expectations include, among other things: the impact of price competition; the dependence on new product development; the impact of rapid technological and market change; the ability of Calian to integrate the operations and technologies of acquired businesses in an effective manner; general industry and market conditions and growth rates; international growth and global economic conditions, particularly in emerging markets and including interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations; and the impact of consolidations in the business services industry. Additional risks and uncertainties affecting Calian can be found in Management's Discussion and Analysis of Results of Operations and its Annual Information Form for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2016 on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. If any of these risks or uncertainties were to materialize, or if the factors and assumptions underlying the forward-looking information were to prove incorrect, actual results could vary materially from those that are expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained herein and our current objectives or strategies may change. Calian disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. No assurance can be given that actual results, performance or achievement expressed in, or implied by, forward-looking statements within this disclosure will occur, or if they do, that any benefits may be derived from them.

Contacts:

Calian Group Ltd.

Kevin Ford

President and Chief Executive Officer

613-599-8600



Calian Group Ltd.

Jacqueline Gauthier

Chief Financial Officer

613-599-8600



