

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its fourth-quarter financial results today, Kohl's Corp. (KSS) provided financial outlook for fiscal 2017 in line with analysts' estimates and raised its quarterly dividend by 10 percent.



For fiscal 2017, Kohl's expects earnings per share of $3.50 to $3.80. This outlook assumes total sales change of down 1.3 percent to up 0.7 percent, which includes sales of approximately $160 million in the 53rd week, and comparable sales change of down 2 percent to flat.



Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $3.72 per share for the year on revenues of $18.69 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



On February 22, 2017, Kohl's board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on the company's common stock of $0.55 per share, a 10 percent increase over its prior dividend. The dividend is payable March 22, 2017 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 8, 2017.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX