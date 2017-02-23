SANTA CLARA, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/23/17 -- Cohesity, the pioneer of hyperconverged secondary storage, today announced that Tech Trailblazers, an independent and dedicated awards program for enterprise information technology startups, selected Cohesity as winner in the storage category. The list of nominees represents the top companies that drive innovation in the storage industry. Cohesity was named a winner among a list of storage finalists that included Catalogic, Hedvig, Ingeous.IO and Rubrik.

"We're honored to win this prestigious award for the storage category, especially in light of the incredible innovation that we've seen in this space," said Mohit Aron, founder and CEO of Cohesity. "This award validates the incredible momentum the company has achieved this past year and recognizes how our solution helps global enterprises simplify their approach to secondary storage."

Cohesity recently announced its native integration with Pure Storage, which combines Cohesity's hyperconverged secondary storage platform with Pure's all-flash arrays. Additionally, the company released Cohesity DataPlatform Virtual Edition, which extends its data protection capabilities from core data centers to remote sites and branch offices. The company achieved triple-digit growth in 2016, underscoring the company's momentum of its revolutionary solution with the addition of new customers, including Munson Healthcare and Quarles & Brady LLP.

"Once again we see the enterprise industry's finest startups being pitted against one another," said Rose Ross, founder of the Tech Trailblazers Awards. "It is always a tough decision for the judges and the voting public, but once again we see outstanding startups take the medals in the contest."

