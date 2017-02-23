VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - February 23, 2017) - Golden Predator Mining Corp. (TSX VENTURE: GPY) (OTCQX: NTGSF) (the "Company" or "Golden Predator") is pleased to announce it has commenced a 20,000 m drill program at its 100% owned 3 Aces Project in southeastern Yukon. The drilling program will initially focus on targets in the Spades Zone, where 2016 results included a new vein discovery at depth plus 7.5 m of 33 g/t gold at the Ace of Spades. Management is also pleased to announce Golden Predator has been named a TSX Venture Top 50' company, placing 5 th of 957 mining companies.

The 20,000 m drilling program will commence at the Spades Zone then expand to other areas of the property, including the Clubs and Hearts Zone. Drilling in the Spades Zone is intended to test the depth and strike extensions of the Ace of Spades vein, deeper stockwork mineralization, and commence initial target testing at the Jack, Queen, Seven and Three of Spades. As the Clubs and Hearts Zones are 350 to 600 m in elevation higher than the Spades Zone, and experience heavier snow conditions, follow up drilling is expected to commence later in 2017 in these areas.

To view maps of the 3 Aces project initial drill program please visit:

http://goldenpredator.com/_resources/maps/GPY_20170223_PressReleaseMaps.pdf

TSX Venture Top 50'

The TSX Venture Top 50' is a ranking of top performers on TSX Venture Exchange. These companies have shown results in key measures of market performance. The ranking is comprised of 10 companies from each of the five industry sectors, and they were selected based on three equally weighted criteria: market capitalization growth, share price appreciation and trading volume.

For more information on the TSX Venture Top 50' and to view the Golden Predator video please visit: www.tsxventure50.com.

Chief Executive Officer Janet Lee-Sheriff stated: "We are proud to have placed 5th among the top 10 companies in the mineral exploration and mining category of the TSX Venture Top 50'. This recognition is a clear example of how aggressively exploring the 3 Aces Project in Canada's Yukon has resulted in top tier growth for the Company. We have a strong team, healthy treasury, exceptional shareholders; and now with the 2017 exploration program underway we look forward to a dynamic year at 3 Aces."

3 Aces Project, Yukon

The 3 Aces project includes the 3 Aces, Reef, and Hy-Jay properties consisting of 1,734 claims covering 357 km² or 35,700 hectares in southeast Yukon. The project is located along the all-season Cantung Mine Road which accesses the Cantung Mine, 40 km to the north. The 3 Aces Project, which includes the two highest grade surface discoveries to date in the Yukon, has 30 mineralized veins that have been discovered through sampling, trenching, roadwork and drilling over 762 m (2,500 feet) of elevation within the Central Core area.

Surface outcrops of gold bearing quartz veins were discovered on the property, then advanced with extensive soil sampling and helicopter supported core drilling, which outlined significant gold anomalies over a Central Core Area of 10.5 km 2 . Previous exploration work by Golden Predator in 2015 and 2016, which includes metallurgical studies, rotary air blast (RAB) drilling, RC drilling and bulk sampling, focused on establishing reproducible gold grades and continuity of the Ace of Spades vein where previous diamond drilling had returned inconsistent grades. The work in 2015 and 2016 confirmed the high gold grades of the vein by utilizing a sampling protocol derived from the metallurgical studies that are resulting in consistent and reproducible estimation of gold grades within the veins.

In 2016, the Company completed 54 holes during the winter 2016 drill program for a total of 4,315 m, which included 3,776 m of reverse circulation drilling utilizing a larger 5.5-inch center face-return hammer drill bit and 539 m of PQ-size (3.35 inch) diamond core drilling. Target depth was reached on 52 of the 54 drill holes. Drilling commenced in the Spades Zone before testing several previously undrilled targets in the Clubs Zone and conducting step-out and infill drilling at the Hearts Zone. Drill results are pending from 25 of the 54 holes drilled in 2016.

The 3 Aces property is in the traditional territory of the Kaska Nation. In January 2013, Golden Predator signed an Exploration Agreement with the Kaska Nation, as represented by the Ross River Dena Council and the Liard First Nation, with respect to activities within their traditional territories. The 3 Aces project operates under a Class 4 Mining Land Use Permit.

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mark C. Shutty, CPG, a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and an employee of the Company.

Golden Predator Mining Corp.

Golden Predator Mining Corp., a well-financed Canadian gold mineral exploration company is expanding surface discoveries, at its 3 Aces project in Canada's Yukon, through focused drilling. The 3 Aces property is a high-grade gold in quartz project with an exploration program underway that includes sampling, trenching, drilling and bulk sampling to define and interpret the project. The Company also holds the Brewery Creek project in Canada's Yukon.

