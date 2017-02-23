sprite-preloader
Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods 2015-2022: Global Strategic Business Report 2017 - Cereal Manufacturers Join Health and Wellness Bandwagon, Embrace Ancient Grains - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods - Global Strategic Business Report" report to their offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods in US$ Thousand by the following Product Segments:

  • Cereals
  • Baked Food
  • Snacks
  • Others

The report profiles 144 companies including many key and niche players such as

  • Allied Bakeries (UK)
  • Ardent Mills (USA)
  • Back to Nature Foods Company, LLC (USA)
  • BENEO GmbH (Germany)
  • Bob's Red Mill Natural Foods (USA)
  • Britannia Industries Ltd. (India)
  • Cargill, Inc. (USA)
  • Cereal Ingredients, Inc. (USA)
  • Creafill Fibers Corp. (USA)
  • Flowers Foods, Inc. (USA)
  • Food For Life Baking Co., Inc. (USA)
  • Frank Roberts & Sons Ltd. (UK)
  • General Mills, Inc. (USA)
  • Grain Millers, Inc. (USA)
  • Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (Mexico)
  • Harry-Brot GmbH (Germany)
  • Hodgson Mill, Inc. (USA)
  • Hovis Ltd. (UK)
  • International Fiber Corporation (USA)
  • J. RETTENMAIER & SÖHNE GmbH + Co. KG (Germany)
  • Kellogg Company (USA)
  • La Brea Bakery (USA)
  • Lieken AG (Germany)
  • Mondelez International (USA)
  • MGP Ingredients, Inc. (USA)
  • Nestlé S.A. (Switzerland)
  • New World Pasta Company (USA)
  • Pepperidge Farm, Inc. (USA)
  • PepsiCo, Inc. (USA)
  • Quaker Oats Company (USA)
  • Sensus (Holland)
  • SunOpta Ingredients Group (USA)
  • Warburtons, Ltd. (UK)
  • Watson, Inc. (USA)

Key Topics Covered:

1. Industry Overview

2. Competition

3. Market Trends, Issues & Drivers

4. Product Overview

5. Recent Industry Activity

6. Product Innovations/Introduction

7. Focus On Select Global Players

8. Global Market Perspective

Total Companies Profiled: 144 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 162)

  • The United States (106)
  • Canada (7)
  • Europe (38)
  • - France (2)
  • - Germany (9)
  • - The United Kingdom (14)
  • - Italy (3)
  • - Spain (2)
  • Rest of Europe (8)
  • Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (10)
  • Latin America (1)

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/njtlfx/whole_grain_and

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire