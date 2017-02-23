Tillotts Pharma in Germany Dedicated to Gastrointestinal Health

BERLIN, February 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Tillotts Pharma is strengthening its presence in the German market: the Berlin office was opened in January 2017 under the management of Magdalena Kritikos. The portfolio includes Entocort® for the treatment of Crohn's disease, Asacol® for the treatment of ulcerative colitis, and VistaPrep® for bowel preparation before endoscopy. With further innovative solutions, the Swiss specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the treatment of gastrointestinal (GI) diseases will expand its global footprint with its growing presence in Germany and will continue to work to improve the quality of life for patients.

Tillotts Pharma GmbH began its activities in the heart of the capital in January this year. Magdalena Kritikos, with many years' experience in pharmaceutical management and now the general manager of Tillotts Pharma in Germany, says: "We will be building up to a 20-strong team over the next few months. Half the members are already on board. We are looking forward to working with our customers and providing them with active support in the field of gastrointestinal health."

Tillotts Pharma has been dedicated to the health of the digestive system for more than 30 years offering its products in more than 65 countries. "Our key strengths are prescription medicines for the treatment of chronic inflammatory bowel diseases," explains Magdalena Kritikos. "And we are continuing to develop our portfolio of innovative treatment solutions to improve the quality of life for patients. Our pipeline is well filled, so that we are well prepared for the future." Today, the Tillotts Pharma GmbH portfolio includes Entocort®, a treatment for Crohn's disease, Asacol®, a treatment for ulcerative colitis, and VistaPrep® for bowel cleansing prior to colonoscopy.

Studies have shown that the number of patients with chronic inflammatory bowel disease is increasing[1]. Between 320,000[2] and 470,000[3] people are affected in Germany alone, with more than five million sufferers worldwide[4]. "Young people between the ages of 16 and 35 are particularly affected by these complex diseases, which are often associated with diarrhoea, cramp-like abdominal pain and considerable negative impact on both professional and private life[5]," adds Magdalena Kritikos. "We want to actively contribute by broadening the therapeutic options so that patients and their families can lead as normal lives as possible."

The development, production, and worldwide marketing of medicines for treating the GI tract is coordinated by Tillotts Pharma AG in Rheinfelden, Switzerland. The company, which belongs to the Japanese Zeria group, is actively engaged in dialogue with medical professionals and sponsors continuing medical education for doctors, e.g. the educational symposium during the European Crohn's and Colitis Organisation (ECCO) Congress which took place on 17 February 2017 in Barcelona.



Tillotts Pharma GmbH, with registered offices in Berlin and Rheinfelden, is an affiliate of the Swiss Tillotts Pharma AG.

Tillotts Pharma AG, part of the Japanese Zeria Group, is a fast-growing specialty pharmaceutical company with over 250 employees in Switzerland and abroad. Tillotts is dedicated to the development, in/out licensing and commercialisation of innovative pharmaceutical products for the digestive system. Tillotts successfully markets its own products Asacol' and Entocort', as well as in-licensed products, in over 65 countries through its affiliates within Europe and a network of gastroenterology-focused partners throughout the world.

All trademarks used or mentioned here are protected by law. The rights to Asacol, including the rights to the trademark, are owned by Tillotts Pharma AG in various countries except for the following: Belgium, Canada, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Switzerland, United Kingdom and USA. The rights to Entocort, including the rights to the trademark, are owned by Tillotts Pharma AG in various countries (transfer of market authorisations to Tillotts Pharma in process) except for the USA. The rights to Vistaprep, including the rights to the trademark, are owned by Tillotts Pharma AG in various countries.

Product information in this release is limited, with the aim of providing a summary for general information purposes for a wide audience regarding the activities of Tillotts, and could contain product details or information not accessible or valid in your country. Tillotts disclaims responsibility for access of information which may not comply with any regulation or standard in any particular country. More information may be available from local regulatory authorities, but not all products are available in each country. Please consult a healthcare professional for further information.

