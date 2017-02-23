Global Specialty Carbon Black Market by Type, by Application, by Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2011-2021: TechSci Research Report

NEW YORK, February 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Specialty carbon black is a processed carbon black powder with high carbon content and pigmentation characteristics. Also known as pigment black, it is used to impart distinctive characteristics in specialized end user applications. Specialty carbon black finds majority applications in plastics, printing inks and paints & coatings industry for pigmentation and imparting desired properties such as UV protection and conductivity. The plastics industry is the largest end user industry of specialty carbon black, where it is used to impart color, improve thermal insulation and impart UV resistance to plastic products such as pipes, engineering plastics, cables and synthetic fibers. In automotive sector, specialty carbon black is used to provide aesthetic appeal to vehicles, improve durability of components and provide protection against corrosion. During 2010-2014, global automobile production grew at a CAGR of more than 4%, and the industry is expected to witness higher growth over the next five years, thereby boosting demand for specialty carbon black through 2021.

According to"Global Specialty Carbon Black Market By Type, By Application, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2011-2021", the global specialty carbon black market is poised to surpass US$ 2.9 billion by 2021 on the back of surge in demand for specialty carbon black in emerging economies, especially China and India.On the basis of type, global specialty carbon black market has been segmented into lamp black, acetylene black, conductive blacks and others. In 2015, lamp black accounted for the largest share in global specialty carbon black market due to its extensive range of applications. Globally,plastics is the largest application area for specialty carbon blacks owing to increasing demand for plastic compounds with high jetness and enhanced UV stability. Over the next five years, plastics industry is expected to continue its dominance in global specialty carbon black market on account of expanding plastics industry in Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa region."Global Specialty Carbon Black Market By Type, By Application, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2011-2021" discusses the following aspects of global specialty carbon black market:

Global Specialty Carbon Black Market Size, Share & Forecast

Segmental Analysis - By Type (Lamp Black, Acetylene Black, Conductive Black & Others), By Application (Plastics, Printing Inks & Toners, Paints & Coatings, & Others), By Region

Regional Analysis - Asia-Pacific , North America , South America , Middle East & Africa and Europe

, , , & and Policy & Regulatory Landscape

Changing Market Trends and Emerging Opportunities

Competitive Landscape and Strategic Recommendations

Report Methodology:

The information contained in this report is based on both primary and secondary sources. Primary research includes interviews withspecialty carbon blackcompanies, suppliers and industry experts. Secondary research includes an exhaustive search of relevant publications such as company annual reports, financial reports and proprietary databases.

Table of Content:

1.Product Overview

2.Research Methodology

3. Analyst View

4.Global Carbon Black Market Outlook

4.1. Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

4.2. Market Share & Forecast

4.3. Global Specialty Carbon Black Market Attractiveness Analysis

5.Asia-Pacific Specialty Carbon Black Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.3. China Specialty Carbon Black Market Outlook

5.4. South Korea Specialty Carbon Black Market Outlook

5.5. Japan Specialty Carbon Black Market Outlook

5.6. India Specialty Carbon Black Market Outlook

5.7. Thailand Specialty Carbon Black Market Outlook

5.8. Asia-Pacific Specialty Carbon Black Market Attractiveness Analysis

6.Europe Specialty Carbon Black Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.3. Germany Specialty Carbon Black Market Outlook

6.4. France Specialty Carbon Black Market Outlook

6.5. United Kingdom Specialty Carbon Black Market Outlook

6.6. Italy Specialty Carbon Black Market Outlook

6.7. Spain Specialty Carbon Black Market Outlook

6.8. Europe Specialty Carbon Black Market Attractiveness Analysis

7.North America Specialty Carbon Black Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3. United States Specialty Carbon Black Market Outlook

7.4. Canada Specialty Carbon Black Market Outlook

7.5. Mexico Specialty Carbon Black Market Outlook

7.6.North America Specialty Carbon Black Market Attractiveness Analysis

8.Middle East & Africa Specialty Carbon Black Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3.Saudi Arabia Specialty Carbon Black Market Outlook

8.4.UAE Specialty Carbon Black Market Outlook

8.5.Qatar Specialty Carbon Black Market Outlook

8.6.South Africa Specialty Carbon Black Market Outlook

8.7.Turkey Specialty Carbon Black Market Outlook

8.8.Middle East & Africa Specialty Carbon Black Market Attractiveness Analysis

9.South America Specialty Carbon Black Market Outlook

9.1.Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

9.2.Market Share & Forecast

9.3.Brazil Specialty Carbon Black Market Outlook

9.4.Argentina Specialty Carbon Black Market Outlook

9.5.Colombia Specialty Carbon Black Market Outlook

9.6.South America Specialty Carbon Black Market Attractiveness Analysis

10.Global Lamp Black Market Outlook

10.1.Market Size & Forecast (Volume)

10.2.Market Share & Forecast

10.3.Global Lamp Black Market Attractiveness Analysis

11.Global Acetylene Black Market Outlook

11.1.Market Size & Forecast (Volume)

11.2.Market Share & Forecast

11.3.Global Lamp Black Market Attractiveness Analysis

12.Global Conductive Black Market Outlook

12.1.Market Size & Forecast (Volume)

12.2.Market Share & Forecast

12.3.Global Lamp Black Market Attractiveness Analysis

13.Market Dynamics

13.1.Drivers

13.2.Challenges

14.Market Trends & Development

15.Import-Export Analysis

16.CompetitiveLandscape

17. Strategic Recommendations

