World leaders in communication, financial services, retail and more tout OpenStack's programmable infrastructure as essential to NFV deployments and mobile strategies

Today the OpenStack Foundation announced considerable momentum for going mobile with OpenStack as evidenced by the groundswell of users and ecosystem members participating in Mobile World Congress (MWC), February 27 March 2, in Barcelona, Spain.

The large number of Communication Service Providers (CSPs), financial services, retail and automotive users of OpenStack speaking and exhibiting at MWC validate the recent survey results by Heavy Reading, which shows that 86 percent telecom respondents consider OpenStack essential or important to their success, and 99 percent are using, testing or considering OpenStack for their network functions virtualization (NFV) deployments. IoT and 5G round out the most popular telecom use cases for OpenStack.

CSPs are one of the fastest growth sectors for OpenStack deployments. Global communication companies are choosing OpenStack for virtualized networks services for its programmable infrastructure, which offers flexibility, scalability and resiliency as well as cost savings, both on installation and management. Telecoms, open source projects and vendors alike are taking advantage of OpenStack's capability to run containers, bare metal and virtual machines on a common infrastructure and set of open APIs. Leading-edge CSPs are containerizing control planes, and VNF providers are using cloud-native technologies to deliver their functions in containers or virtual machines.

OpenStack's Ildikó Váncsa, ecosystem technical lead, is presenting in the MWC Discussion Zone in the HPE booth, Hall 4, stand 4B30 on Wednesday, March 1, 1:00 2:00 p.m. The topic is "The New Open Source-Based 5G Network: How Telcos will Reinvent Network Management."

During the presentation, OPNFV, HPE, and Telefónica representatives will join Váncsa on a panel to discuss real-world deployments of open source and how open source networking components fit together in the march towards 5G. The panel will explore how service providers can leverage open source software-including leading open source projects such as OpenStack and OPNFV-to transform the network.

Among the organizations with active OpenStack deployments which are participating in MWC are the following:

American Express

AT&T*

Barclays

Bloomberg

BMW Group

BT

China Mobile

Cisco

DellEMC

Deutsche Telekom

Fujitsu

Huawei*

Juniper Networks

NEC*

Nokia*

NTT DOCOMO

Orange*

PayPal

Red Hat

SK Telecom

Softbank*

Sony Mobile Communications

Tapjoy

Telefónica SA*

Verizon

VMware*

(* indicates keynote presenters)

Several OpenStack users are nominated for the 22nd GSMA Global Mobile Awards, including AT&T, China Mobile, Deutsche Telekom, Orange and SK Telecom.

The OpenStack ecosystem is announcing several new products and services at MWC. Exhibitors include:

Accenture

Award Solutions

Canonical

Juniper Networks

Kontron

Lenovo

NEC

Netronome and Mirantis

Quanta Cloud Technology (QCT)

SkyAtlas

ZTE

***For more information about OpenStack ecosystem members, their exhibit booth numbers, and the activities they have planned for MWC, click here.***

Additional Resources:

Webinar: Heavy Reading research on telecom adoption of OpenStack

Superuser TV: "Tests demonstrate OpenStack NFV Interoperability"

Video: "Demo: OpenStack and OPNFV Keeping Your Mobile Phone Calls Connected"

OpenStack Summit Boston

Telecom and NFV presentations will be a key component of the upcoming OpenStack Summit, happening May 8-11 in Boston. Approximately 6,000 attendees from 50+ countries are expected to attend to hear from hundreds of user and community speakers including Deutsche Telekom and China Mobile. In addition, community members from Ansible, Ceph, Cloud Foundry, Kubernetes, Open vSwitch, OpenContrail, OpenSwitch, OPNFV, and more will each host their own Open Source Day during the OpenStack Summit. View the first round of featured speakers, schedule for the OpenStack Academy, follow updates and register to attend at https://www.openstack.org/summit/boston-2017/. Members of the media can contact jennifer@cathey.co for information about event registration.

About OpenStack®

OpenStack is the standard for private clouds and is also available as a service via dozens of public cloud providers around the world. At its core, OpenStack is an open source integration engine that provides APIs to orchestrate bare metal, virtual machine and container resources on a single network. The same OpenStack code powers a global network of public and private clouds, backed by the largest ecosystem of technology providers, to enable cost savings, control and portability.

OpenStack is a global community of more than 70,000 individuals across 180 countries supported by the OpenStack Foundation, which facilitates the development of many innovative projects in the open infrastructure space. The community delivers two software releases each year, which are Apache 2 licensed and productized by a large ecosystem of technology vendors in our Marketplace. For more information and to join the community, visit www.OpenStack.org.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170223005342/en/

Contacts:

Cathey Communications for the OpenStack Foundation

Robert Cathey, +1 865-386-6118

robert@cathey.co

or

OpenStack Foundation

Lauren Sell

lauren@openstack.org