The first electric vehicle (EV) company approved to sell equity shares to accredited and non-accredited investors



MENLO PARK, Calif., 2017-02-23 14:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dubuc Motors, the company behind the Tomahawk - the world's first 2+2 electric sports car, announced today the launch of the live offering phase of its equity crowdfunding campaign after the qualification of its filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The company revealed its electric supercar through a Testing the Waters (TTW) campaign in 2016 and is now turning the $6 million in initial funding reservations into real funding dollars.



Under Title IV of the JOBS Act, Regulation A+, Dubuc Motors can begin to convert reservations into equity shares. The company regards itself as the first company to jointly conduct a Regulation S offering with a Regulation A, allowing for investors to contribute as little as $200 in the United States as well as internationally. The company will be a low volume manufacturer, with an expected production of up to 1500 units per year.



"People have embraced the idea that the Tomahawk, although an exotic sports car, can be as practical as a sedan," said Mike Kakogiannakis, co-founder of Dubuc Motors. "We are seeing the incredible response from investors and it's exciting to see a big community of game changers and trend setters jump on board as shareholders early on."



The 370-mile range Tomahawk caters to a unique audience, entering the market as the first and only electric all-wheel drive 2+2 sports car. The car accommodates the big and tall, seating drivers up to 6'5" comfortably. Additional features such as rear seats and trunk space add utility, making the Tomahawk an everyday luxury sports car. The Tomahawk is now available for purchase on the company's website and customers can reserve early with a $5,000 deposit, securing their vehicle for 2018.



About Dubuc Motors: Dubuc Motors is the company behind the Tomahawk - the world's first 2+2 electric sports car. Self-funded since the company's launch in 2013, Dubuc Motors spent 13 years in research and development to create a luxury sports car that merges automotive power with sustainability.



The Tomahawk features top quality performance, going 0-60 mph in 3 seconds while offering a 370-mile range. The company is focused on providing a luxury sports vehicle experience that is sleek yet spacious, and Mother Nature-approved. The vehicle is now available for reservation and will be unveiled in 2018.



