Biohit Oyj - Managers' Transactions, February 23, 2017 at 3:00 pm local time (EET)



Person subject to the notification requirement



Name: Patrakka, Ilari



Position: Other senior manager



Issuer: Biohit Oyj



LEI: 74370089ATTSNBXJVT29







Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION



Reference number: 74370089ATTSNBXJVT29_20170223141113_4



Transaction date: 2017-02-20



Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)



Instrument type: FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT LINKED TO A SHARE OR A DEBT INSTRUMENT



ISIN: FI4000219324



Nature of the transaction: EXERCISE (RIGHTS, PUT AND CALL OPTIONS)



(X) Linked to stock option programme











Transaction Details



(1): Volume: 829 Unit price: 3,51260 EUR



(2): Volume: 151 Unit price: 3,70400 EUR







Aggregated transactions



(2): Volume: 980 Volume weighted average price: 3.54209 EUR







Additional information: CEO Semi Korpela, Biohit Oyj tel. +358 9 773 861 investor.relations@biohit.fi www.biohithealthcare.com



Biohit in brief



Biohit Oyj is a globally operating Finnish biotechnology company. Biohit's mission is "Innovating for Health" - we produce innovative products and services to promote research and early diagnosis. Biohit is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, and has subsidiaries in Italy and the UK. Biohit's Series B share (BIOBV) is quoted on Nasdaq Helsinki in the Small cap/Healthcare group. www.biohithealthcare.com