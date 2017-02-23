Biohit Oyj - Managers' Transactions, February 23, 2017 at 3:00 pm local time (EET)
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Patrakka, Ilari
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Biohit Oyj
LEI: 74370089ATTSNBXJVT29
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 74370089ATTSNBXJVT29_20170223141113_4
Transaction date: 2017-02-20
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT LINKED TO A SHARE OR A DEBT INSTRUMENT
ISIN: FI4000219324
Nature of the transaction: EXERCISE (RIGHTS, PUT AND CALL OPTIONS)
(X) Linked to stock option programme
Transaction Details
(1): Volume: 829 Unit price: 3,51260 EUR
(2): Volume: 151 Unit price: 3,70400 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(2): Volume: 980 Volume weighted average price: 3.54209 EUR
Additional information: CEO Semi Korpela, Biohit Oyj tel. +358 9 773 861 investor.relations@biohit.fi www.biohithealthcare.com
Biohit in brief
Biohit Oyj is a globally operating Finnish biotechnology company. Biohit's mission is "Innovating for Health" - we produce innovative products and services to promote research and early diagnosis. Biohit is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, and has subsidiaries in Italy and the UK. Biohit's Series B share (BIOBV) is quoted on Nasdaq Helsinki in the Small cap/Healthcare group. www.biohithealthcare.com
