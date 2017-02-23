LA PRAIRIE, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 02/23/17 -- Vanstar Mining Resources (the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: VSR) board of directors approved modifications to its Stock Option Plan. The new Plan will now reserve 7,600,000 common shares of the Company for option purposes, compared to 3,500,000 shares for the previous Plan. The options are available for officers, directors, employees and consultants of the Company.

This modification is necessary as the previous Plan has reached its limit. This modification is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and of the Company's shareholders at the next annual shareholder meeting.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts:

Guy Morissette

CEO

819-763-5096

gmvanstar@gmail.com

www.vanstarmining.com



