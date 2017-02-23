Company recognized for patent success rate and global reach for 3rd consecutive year

Kyocera Corporation (NYSE:KYO)(TOKYO:6971) announced that it was recognized as one of the 2016 Top 100 Global Innovators by Clarivate Analytics, a worldwide information solution provider. Kyocera's patent success rate and global reach were identified as outstanding for 2016, the company's third consecutive year receiving the award. A trophy was presented earlier this week at the company's headquarters in Kyoto, Japan.

The Top 100 Global Innovators awards have been presented annually since 2011 to recognize leading enterprises and research institutions for their innovative efforts. Honorees are selected by Clarivate Analytics after an analysis of intellectual property and patents using Clarivate's original methodology. The awards were originated by Thomson Reuters.

Candidates are evaluated by patent and citation data across four main criteria: "Volume," "Success," "Influence" and "Globalization." Among the above factors, "Success" and "Globalization" led to Kyocera's recognition as one of the world's top innovators.

Kyocera has a tradition of innovative research and development, as well as a deep respect for the intellectual property rights of others. Kyocera recently opened an additional patent office in Europe (Germany), which follows similar offices established in Japan, the U.S. and China, to maximize IP development and protection. Europe is one of the most important markets for the Kyocera Group, especially for automotive and environmental related products. As promising intellectual property rights, Kyocera holds a diverse range of patents including smartphone related technologies, wireless technologies pertinent to IoT, and applied technology for piezoelectric devices. In 2016, Kyocera Group companies obtained a total of 1,132 patents in the U.S., according to the top 1,000 list that U.S. IFI CLAIMS Patent Service announced in January, 2017.

Methodology of Top 100 Global Innovators

Clarivate Analytics surveys four main criteria to select the Top 100 Global Innovators. For details, please see the link below.

http://top100innovators.stateofinnovation.com/content/methodology

About Clarivate Analytics

Formerly the Intellectual Property and Science business of Thomson Reuters, Clarivate Analytics (C.A.) owns and operates a collection of leading subscription-based services focused on scientific and academic research, patent analytics and regulatory standards, pharmaceutical and biotech intelligence, trademark protection, domain brand protection and intellectual property management. C.A. is now an independent company with over 4,000 employees, operating in more than 100 countries and owns well-known brands that include Web of Science, Cortellis, Thomson Innovation, Derwent World Patents Index, CompuMark, MarkMonitor and Techstreet, among others.

About KYOCERA

Kyocera Corporation (NYSE:KYO)(TOKYO:6971), the parent and global headquarters of the Kyocera Group, was founded in 1959 as a producer of fine ceramics (also known as "advanced ceramics"). By combining these engineered materials with metals and integrating them with other technologies, Kyocera has become a leading supplier of printers, copiers, mobile phones, solar power generating systems, electronic components, semiconductor packages, cutting tools and industrial ceramics. Kyocera is ranked #531 on Forbes magazine's 2016 "Global 2000" list of the world's largest publicly traded companies.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170223005429/en/

Contacts:

KYOCERA Corporation (Japan)

Kenichi Hara, +81-(0)75-604-3416

Corporate Communications

webmaster.pressgl@kyocera.jp

Fax: +81-(0)75-604-3516