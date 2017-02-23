Vubiq picks MaxLinear's MxL85100 baseband SoC for ultra-high-speed wireless broadband Ethernet solution that utilizes the license-free V-Band spectrum for cost-effective, easy-to-deploy connectivity

MaxLinear Inc. (NYSE: MXL), a leading provider of radio frequency (RF) and mixed-signal integrated circuits for the connected home and wired and wireless infrastructure markets, today announced that Vubiq Networks has selected its MxL85100 baseband SoC for its HaulPass V10g™ radio link product.

The HaulPass V10g is an advanced 10 Gbps V-Band millimeter wave (mmWave) radio link that delivers high-speed, low-latency, full-duplex wireless data connectivity at distances up to 1.8 kilometers. The HaulPass V10g provides broadband Ethernet connectivity via a fully integrated Ethernet switch, as well as 10 Gbps direct fiber-to-radio connectivity for maximum throughput and minimum latency.

Vubiq Networks, based in Irvine, Calif., is an innovator in V-Band and E-Band wireless technology. The company offers advanced and cost-effective broadband infrastructure products and solutions targeting bandwidth-hungry global markets for wireless connectivity and mobile data transport.

The MaxLinear MxL85100 is a baseband SoC for broadband wireless transmission systems. The SoC supports the highest bit rate in the mmWave point-to-point industry. The MxL85100 meets the evolving demands of backhaul networks, supporting all outdoor unit (AODU) and pure IP backhaul networks for 4G cellular networks.

Vubiq Networks selected the MxL85100 because of its high level of integration, market-leading performance and low power consumption. The MxL85100 offers a flexible combination of high modulation rates, BPSK to 256QAM, and wide channel bandwidths from 20MHz to 2GHz, enabling throughputs up to 10Gbps link capacity.

"MaxLinear's mmWave product family has been very well received by customers due to its high level of integration, unmatched performance and low power consumption, while meeting strict transmission specifications," said Brendan Walsh, Vice President of Product Line Marketing, Infrastructure Group. "We're pleased to enable Vubiq Networks' offering of V-Band wireless link transmission products."

Technical Details

The MxL85100 baseband SoC provides a complete signal processing chain from the various user data interfaces to analog baseband signals. Main features of the device, include:

10Gbps link capacity

Support for large channel spacing span (50MHz to 2GHz)

Glueless connectivity to RF/IF analog circuitry via integrated analog front-end DACs and ADCs

Supports large variety of services (XAUI/1Gbps SGMII /2.5GbE and GPI)

Lowers RF cost

The MxL85100 is now available in production quantities from MaxLinear's worldwide sales team. For more information email: info@maxlinear.com

About Vubiq Networks, Inc.

Vubiq Networks, Inc. is a privately held wireless networking technology company headquartered in Irvine, California. The company's focus is on high-bandwidth, millimeter wave wireless link transmission products that enable multi-gigabit speed transport for broadband wireless fiber extensions, wireless metropolitan area networks, and mobile backhaul applications.

About MaxLinear, Inc.

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE: MXL), a leading provider of radio frequency (RF) and mixed-signal integrated circuits for the connected home and wired and wireless infrastructure markets. MaxLinear is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. For more information, please visit www.maxlinear.com.

MxL and the MaxLinear logo are trademarks of MaxLinear, Inc. Other trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Cautionary Note About Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, among others, statements concerning or implying future financial performance or trends and growth opportunities affecting MaxLinear, including statements related to the performance of MaxLinear's MxL85100. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current, preliminary expectations and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. The closing of recent acquisitions of wireless infrastructure assets from Microsemi and Broadcom present particular risks associated with our ability to integrate the acquired businesses, and maintain relationships with employees, customers, and vendors. In addition, our current expectations with respect to the size of the available market and growth opportunities in future years are subject to substantial management assumptions that are themselves subject to material risks and uncertainties. Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect our assumptions and expectations with respect to the completed acquisitions that also generally affect our business, operating results, financial condition, and stock price, include, intense competition in our industry; our dependence on a limited number of customers for a substantial portion of our revenues; uncertainties concerning how end user markets for our products will develop; potential uncertainties arising from continued consolidation among cable television and satellite operators in our target markets and continued consolidation among competitors within the semiconductor industry generally; our ability to develop and introduce new and enhanced products on a timely basis and achieve market acceptance of those products, particularly as we seek to expand outside of our historic markets; potential decreases in average selling prices for our products; risks relating to intellectual property protection and the prevalence of intellectual property litigation in our industry, including pending litigation against us by a third parties in the United States District Court in Delaware and Superior Court of California; our reliance on a limited number of third party manufacturers; and our lack of long-term supply contracts and dependence on limited sources of supply. In addition to these risks and uncertainties, investors should review the risks and uncertainties contained in MaxLinear's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2016 and our Current Reports on Form 8-K. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. MaxLinear is providing this information as of the date of this release and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170223005575/en/

Contacts:

MaxLinear Inc. Press Contact:

The David James Agency LLC

David Rodewald, 805-494-9508

david@davidjamesagency.com

or

MaxLinear Inc. Corporate Contact:

Brendan Walsh, 760-692-0711

Vice President of Wireless Infrastructure Business

bwalsh@maxlinear.com