With data transfer averaging a record 1 GB per minute, operators and retailers can offer superior customer experience and reduced customer wait times to improve customer retention and loyalty

Cellebrite, the leading developer and provider of Mobile Lifecycle solutions, announced today its next generation of Content Transfer, starting with the launch of its Full Transfer service for iPhones.

Full Transfer for iOS enables operators and retailers to offer their customers a complete replica of their existing device when upgrading from one iPhone to another, in just minutes. So now customers can walk out working in less time than ever before, while sales associates enjoy reduced customer cycle times.

"With content transfer speeds averaging 1 GB per minute, this new service is a complete game changer." said Yehuda Holtzman, CEO of Cellebrite Mobile Lifecycle. "With Full Transfer, the average iPhone customer with 10GB of personal data can walk out of the store with a mirror-image of their old iPhone in just 10 minutes, offering customer experience that's far superior to anything else available today."

Full Transfer for iOS allows operators and retailers to transfer mobile data quickly and easily, including wall paper, alarm settings, weather, notes, photos, videos, contacts, apps, and more.

Cellebrite's Full Transfer for iOS is now available on Cellebrite Touch2 and Cellebrite Desktop platforms.

A full demonstration of the service can be experienced at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona from February 27 March 2, 2017.

About Cellebrite

Cellebrite's Mobile Lifecycle business unit is a world leader in providing Operators, Retailers and Aftermarket Service (AMS) Providers, with advanced mobile lifecycle solutions to enhance the customer experience, increase revenue, improve satisfaction, and reduce cost. With delivery channels in-store, on-device, and over the web, mobile retailers can take advantage of Cellebrite's full suite of mobile lifecycle solutions: diagnostics, phone-to-phone content transfer, backup, restore, wipe, automated phone buyback, and application and content delivery. In addition, Cellebrite offers retailers monitoring, statistics and analysis of all activities. Cellebrite's global leadership is demonstrated through its deployment of over 75,000 units at more than 100 mobile operators and retailers globally, representing well over 50,000 stores handling hundreds of millions of transactions per year. Founded in 1999, Cellebrite is a subsidiary of the Sun Corporation, a publicly traded Japanese company (6736/JQ).

