Zinwave, a global provider of wideband distributed network solutions for in-building wireless delivery of public safety, cellular, IoT, and other services, today announced its Small Cell Point of Interface (SC-POI), a 1U interface panel that connects up to four small cells to the company's UNItivity distributed wireless platform. The 19-inch, rack-mountable panel simplifies the connection of small cells as signal sources for Zinwave's UNItivity distributed antenna system (DAS), providing the ideal combination of cellular signal sources and distribution capabilities to deliver wireless services in today's enterprises and public venues. Zinwave will be demonstrating this solution in Hall 5, Stand J51 at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

DAS solutions provide proven distribution efficiencies and real economic benefits for multi-operator, multi-frequency applications, but they require an RF source to provide cellular signals. Small cells are an ideal signal source for DAS because they are smaller, more energy-efficient, and much less expensive than traditional base stations. However, small cells are currently one- or two-frequency units, so it takes multiple small cells to deliver the multi-frequency signals needed in most modern buildings. Zinwave's SC-POI makes it easy to configure up to four small cells per panel as signal sources for the UNItivity distributed wireless platform.

"Rather than competing with one another as in-building wireless solutions, small cells and DAS can work together to deliver cost-effective, multi-frequency services within buildings," said Slavko Djukic, Zinwave's chief technology officer. "While configuring small cells to feed a DAS can be a complex and messy operation, our SC-POI makes it simple and easy to deploy small cells as a DAS signal source."

Zinwave's UNItivity platform is the only truly future-proof, universal wireless access solution on the market. UNItivity's unique wideband architecture breaks the cycle of endless DAS upgrades because it supports any frequency from 150 MHz to 2700 MHz, accommodating current and future wireless services without hardware upgrades. In addition, UNItivity's streamlined, all-fiber architecture makes it more reliable and much easier to install than traditional DAS solutions. Zinwave has a global customer base. For more information about Zinwave, please visit www.zinwave.com.

