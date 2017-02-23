Single-chip, all CMOS devices incorporate a full receive, transmit, and feedback path, and all synthesizer components covering frequencies from 5GHz to 45GHz

MaxLinear Inc. (NYSE: MXL), a leading provider of radio frequency (RF) and mixed-signal integrated circuits for the connected home and wired and wireless infrastructure markets, today announced the MxL1100 family of fully integrated, all CMOS broadband microwave transceivers for 5G, wireless backhaul, wireless front-haul and satellite broadband applications.

The first device in the product family is the MxL1105, a single-chip broadband microwave transceiver that can support all licensed and unlicensed bands from 5GHz to 44GHz, including all ETSI-defined channel spacing options from 5MHz and 224MHz. The wideband MxL1105 single-chip transceiver solution replaces custom, band-specific designs incorporating hundreds of discrete components, while adding features and capabilities that can only be practically realized in an advanced CMOS process.

In addition, at Mobile World Congress 2017, MaxLinear will demonstrate the broadband MxL1105 paired with a phased-array antenna showcasing the flexibility of the platform to support multi-user MIMO and beam forming applications for newly proposed 5G frequency bands.

The MxL1105 incorporates a full receive, transmit, digital pre-distortion receiver feedback path, and all synthesizer components on a single chip, and can support all QAM modulation code rates up to 4096 QAM. The closed loop digital pre-distortion provides power amplifier (PA) linearization for a wide variety of PAs.

Full Spectrum Capture™ (FSC™) technology enables the MXL1105 to support channel aggregation mode enabling a second channel of any channel spacing to be processed within the same IC.

"As the number of microwave bands proliferate, OEMs are forced to manage a mushrooming portfolio of disparate designs, requiring a huge investment in design, test, qualification and inventory management," said Brendan Walsh, Vice President of MaxLinear's Wireless Infrastructure Business. "The MxL1105 changes this paradigm with a single-chip, fully-integrated platform that can reduce costs, while greatly improving time to market for our customers.

"Commercially viable 5G deployments will require highly integrated MIMO transceivers with increased signal processing capabilities. We are excited about what the MxL1105 means for 5G access applications," continued Walsh. "The same single platform can be leveraged to drive 5G beam forming phased-array antennas for the main bands of interest from 28GHz to 39GHz and beyond. We are well positioned for this market and will show case our capabilities for early 5G field trials during MWC 2017."

Technical Details

The MxL1105 is now available from MaxLinear's worldwide sales team. For more information, or to schedule a viewing of the MWC 2017 demo, email: info@maxlinear.com

