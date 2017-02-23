TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - February 23, 2017) -

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN

Gaming Nation Inc. ("Gaming Nation" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: FAN) announced today that its Board of Directors (the "Board") has initiated a process to consider and evaluate strategic alternatives available to the Company following unsolicited interest in the Company. In response to interest from multiple third parties to acquire the Company, it has formed a special committee of directors to consider and evaluate various strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value. The special committee is chaired by Richard Crowe, and includes Peter Luukko and Scott Secord. The Company has engaged Canaccord Genuity Corp. as its financial advisor to assist with this process.

Although the Company has initiated a strategic review process, there is no certainty that any transaction or alternative will be undertaken. The Company has not set a definitive schedule to complete its evaluation and no decision on any particular alternative has been reached at this time. The Company does not intend to make further announcements or disclose developments with respect to this process unless the evaluation has been completed and the Board has approved a definitive transaction and the Company has entered into a definitive agreement or unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws or the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

ABOUT GAMING NATION INC.:

Gaming Nation Inc. (TSX VENTURE: FAN) provides technology and information platforms to the sports and entertainment industry. The company's platforms include 5050 Central, an electronic real-time raffle system, and sports information websites Fantasy Guru, FantasyGuruElite and Pick Nation.

For more information visit, www.gamingnationinc.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Reader Advisory

Certain information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements or information ("forward-looking statements"). By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond Gaming Nation Inc.'s control, including the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, currency fluctuations, operational risks, competition from other industry participants, stock market volatility, and the ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources. Although Gaming Nation Inc. believes that the expectations in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, its forward-looking statements have been based on factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate. Those factors and assumptions are based upon currently available information. Such statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could influence actual results or events and cause actual results or events to differ materially from those stated, anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, as no assurance can be provided as to future results, levels of activity or achievements. Risks, uncertainties, material assumptions and other factors that could affect actual results are discussed in our public disclosure documents available at www.sedar.com. Furthermore, the forward-looking statements contained in this document are made as of the date of this document and, except as required by applicable law, Gaming Nation Inc. does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Contact:

Scott Secord

President and CEO

416"479"3873



For investor inquiries, please contact

Joann Head

jhead@gamingnationinc.com