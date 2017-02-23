Processed Foods Industry Leverages Freedom Foods to Catalyze Demand across the Globe

Focus on product strategy, consumer wellness and sustainability will boost leadership in global agriculture and nutrition market,finds Frost & Sullivan's Visionary Science team

SANTA CLARA, California, Feb. 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Though highly fragmented, the global processed food and beverage market will see high growth due to several Mega Trends. Key transformative forces include emerging business models such as crowdsourcing, marketplaces, gamification and mass customization, which are shaping retail, socioeconomics, connected eating in a cognitive era, and increasing popularity of "Freedom Foods" that meet ethical production standards. Major contenders, such as ADM, Clover Corporation, Coca-Cola, Dole Food, Tyson Foods and Unilever, are already rethinking product lines to align with these changes, focusing on consumers' health, wellness and embracing sustainable measures in processing to keep their lead.

2017 Global Processed Food & Beverage Industry Outlook, a part of Frost & Sullivan's Visionary Science Growth Partnership Service program, finds that total global expenditure on processed food and beverage products by final consumers will grow to $4.675 trillion in 2017. The research delivers critical insights that enable food and beverage companies to successfully assess trends that will shape market sub-segments such as canned food, confectionery, dairy and ice cream, frozen and perishable groceries, and pet and processed food.

Click on the following link for complimentary access to more information on this analysis or to register for a Growth Strategy Dialogue, a free interactive briefing with Frost & Sullivan's thought leaders: http://frost.ly/1bu

"The food and beverage market tends to be a safe investor haven in bad economic times due to its relative inelasticity of demand when compared with other industry sectors such as consumer durables," said Frost & Sullivan Agriculture & Nutrition Global Director Christopher Shanahan. "However, certain categories, like dietary supplements, may take a disproportionate hit due to the perception of the products as 'less essential'."

In contrast to the saturated markets for processed food and beverage products, emerging markets such as Asia-Pacific and Eastern Europe will display higher growth. However, increasing consumer demand for pollutant and allergen-free products that are ethically produced without wasting natural resources will add to the cost of the production as well as to the overall pricing. This might discourage a large section of the targeted consumers. Food producers must launch extensive campaigns to promote Freedom Food or RSPCA Assured products since consumers are often willing to pay extra for them. Participants must also continue investing in state-of-the-art processing technologies to teach consumers about compliance and top-notch quality.

"The rise of Freedom Foods, specifically the need for enhanced nutrition and health, will dominate new food and beverage product innovation in 2017 and beyond," said Shanahan. "The transformation will start from the development of safer and cleaner seeds and livestock to extend to value-added functional foods and more environmentally friendly packaging."

Recent topics covered under the Visionary Science subscription include Omega-3 Ingredients, Smart Agriculture Technology, Maize and Wheat Milling Industry in Kenya, Nitrogen Nutrients for Fermentation-Derived Specialty Biochemicals, US and European Nutraceutical Ingredients, Rapid Bacteriological Test Kits for Raw Meat and Raw Dairy Applications in the US, and much more. All studies in the subscription present detailed market opportunities and industry trends evaluated following extensive interviews with market participants.

Global Processed Food and Beverage Market Outlook, 2017

K14D-88

