EFORE PLC Press Release February 23, 2017 at 3.05 p.m.



Efore Plc is pleased to announce the appointment of Meridian Technical Sales as its' new Representative firm in the Silicon Valley, Northern California and Northern Nevada. Meridian Technical Sales brings over twenty-five years of experience and outstanding support to serve the needs of high technology companies. Highly recognized and well positioned to respond to the continuous evolution of High Technology, Meridian will contribute to penetrate a wide range of markets ranging from Industrial, Telecommunications, IT/Data-Communication, Medical and Consumer.



"Meridian Technical Sales appointment is another cornerstone of our growth program in the US. Their consolidated market knowledge together with the wide coverage of strategic territories will help Efore to further expand its US presence," commented Giorgio Pintagro, Efore Group Business Development Director.



David Dilling, Partner at Meridian said "Meridian is excited about the recent partnership agreement with Efore, an International company that manufactures both custom and standard DC and AC/DC power supplies and LED Drivers. Efore develops products for a variety of markets including, industrial, medical, lighting, telecom, utility, and military. Efore has a great reputation for customer satisfaction and quality."



EFORE PLC



Jorma Wiitakorpi President and CEO







For further information please contact Mr. Jorma Wiitakorpi, President and CEO, tel. +358 40 175 8510



DISTRIBUTION



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy Principal media



Efore Group



Efore is an international Group which develops and produces demanding power products. Efore's head office is based in Finland and its R&D functions are located in Finland, Sweden, Italy and China. Sales and marketing operations are located in Europe, United States and China. In the financial year ending in December 2016, consolidated net sales totalled EUR 75.4 million and the Group's personnel averaged 679. The parent company's share is quoted on the Nasdaq OMX Helsinki Ltd. www.efore.com