$1.7 Billion Conductive Ink Markets 2017-2027: Forecasts, Technologies, Players - Research and Markets

This report provides the most comprehensive and authoritative view of the conductive inks and paste market, giving detailed ten-year market forecasts segmented by application and material type. The market forecasts are given in tonnage and value at the ink level. It also includes critical reviews of all the competing conductive inks and paste technologies including firing-types pastes, PTFs, silver nanoparticles, stretchable inks, IME inks, copper, and more.

This report also gives fact-based and insightful analysis of all the existing and emerging target applications. For target applications, it provides an assessment and/or forecast of the addressable markets, key trends and challenges, latest results and prototype/product launches, and the analyst's insight on the market potential.

We provide a detailed analysis of at least 17 existing and emerging application sectors including silicon solar cells, UF/UHF RFID tags, touch screen edge electrodes, automotive, in-mould electronics, e-textiles, 3D antennas, 3D printed electronics, desktop PCB printers, ITO replacement, OLED lighting and others.

Conductive inks and paste business: everything is changing

The conductive inks and pastes market will reach over $1.7b in 2027 at current metal prices. Micro-sized silver conductive pastes will dominate the market, controlling nearly the entire market in 2017. Silver nanoparticles will however become increasingly competitive, finding use in a range for emerging applications sectors to become an $80m market by 2027. Copper will remain a comparatively immature technology but will achieve limited success as novel curing systems are installed to open the door to copper ink sales.

The solar panel industry will be 1.4 k tonne market in 2017 for screen-printed firing-type conductive pastes. At the paste level, a new group of suppliers will soon come to dominate this business whilst at the powder level the users will force through a more diversified supplier base. The touch screen edge electrode market will continue its decline.

The linewidth-over-spacing (L/S) has decreased to 20/20, pushing screen printing with standard PTFs beyond its limits and opening the door to photocurable pastes. Etching-based techniques will find additional opportunities as the bezel is further narrowed whilst standard PTTs will retain some share in the low-cost end of the market.

Sensors such as car occupancy sensors, printed piezoresistive sensors and some versions of glucose sensors will remain a substantial niche market for conductive pastes, as will the automotive sector with its mixed grouping of stagnant traditional and high-growth emerging applications. HF and UHF RFID antenna markets will grow but will see the relative market share of ink types transform over the coming decade.

3D antennas made using aerosol printing will continue gaining traction. This approach will compete head-on with MID (molded interconnect devices) techniques and will become a substantial player in the consumer electronics market. Metal mesh as an ITO alternative will make slow inroads despite the pending consolidation period in the TCF industry, creating demand for silver nanoparticle used in filling or printing fine lines.

New markets will emerge and create new performance requirements. In-mould electronics will demand inks that can stretch and survive the thermoforming/molding process. Electronic textiles will require inks that are truly stretchable and withstand repeated washing cycles.

3D printed electronics and desktop PCB printers will need the high conductivity and low temperature inks to open vast new prototyping possibilities for 3D printers and circuit designers. All these markets are poised for rapid growth provided technology innovations can satisfy the market pull.

Ten-year market projections split by application. Please contact us for the exact values. Note that ink selling prices have declined thanks to a decline in raw metal prices but also pressured margins, resulting in a decrease in our revenue forecasts.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary And Conclusions

2. Conductive Inks And Pastes

3. Silver Nanoparticle Production Methods

4. Copper Inks And Paste

5. Conductive Pastes In The Photovoltaic Market

6. Automotive

7. 3D Printed Electronics

8. Touch Panel Edge Electrodes

9. Conductive Inks In RFID

10. Printed And Flexible Sensors

11. 3D Antennas And Conformal Printing On Curved Surfaces

12. Thermoformed Or In-Mould Electronics

13. Stretchable Inks For Electronic Textiles

14. Stretchable Conductive Inks In Flexible And/Or Stretchable Circuit Boards

15. Printed Circuit Board Manufacturing And Prototyping

16. Ito Replacement (Transparent Conducting Films)

17. Conductive Pens

18. Mobile Phone Digitizers - First High-Volume Market For Silver Nanoparticle Inks?

19. Oled Lighting Market

20. Large Area Led Lighting Arrays

21. Printed Thin Film Transistors

22. Printed Memories

23. Emi Shielding Using Conductive Inks

24. Metamaterials And Engineered Structures Using Conductive Inks

25. E-Readers

26. Other Nascent Application Ideas

27. Company Interviews

28. Company Profiles

Advanced Nano Products

AIST and NAPRA

Amogreentech

Applied Nanotech Inc.

Asahi Glass Corporation

Asahi Kasei

Cabot

Chang Sung Corporation

Cima Nanotech

Ferro

Giga Solar Materials Corp

Harima

Hitachi Chemical

Kishu Giken Kogyo Co.,Ltd.

Liquid X Printed Metals, Inc.

Indium Corporation

NanoMas Technologies

Noritake

Novacentrix

Novacentrix PulseForge

Samsung (former Cheil Industries)

Taiyo

Toyobo

Vorbeck

