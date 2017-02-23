OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 02/23/17 -- The Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC), the Professional Institute of the Public Service of Canada (PIPSC), and the Canadian Association of Professional Employees (CAPE) will hold a joint press conference to mark the first anniversary of Phoenix and make an announcement.
Thursday, February 23
1:00 PM ET
Press Conference with Chris Aylward, PSAC National Executive Vice-President, Debi Daviau, PIPSC President and a representative from CAPE.
Charles Lynch Room, 130-S Centre Block
House of Commons
PSAC, PIPSC and CAPE represent over 240,000 federal government employees.
Contacts:
Veronique Breton
PSAC
(343) 540-8882 (cell)
BretonV@psac-afpc.com
Johanne Fillion
PIPSC
(613) 883-4900 (cell)
jfillion@pipsc.ca