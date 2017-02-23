Siklu extends 5G fixed wireless offering with a breakthrough beamforming millimeter wave solution

FORT LEE, New Jersey, Feb. 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Siklu Communication, the global market leader in millimeter-wave solutions launches the MultiHaul', a breakthrough beamforming millimeter wave system for deploying 5G fixed wireless access networks. The new radio extends Siklu's multi-gigabit product line to a plug & play, cost-saving point-to-multipoint topology.

Siklu has led the millimeter wave wireless market for 6 years in a row, with a full lineup of highly reliable radios for street level and rooftop connectivity. Siklu radios deliver multi-gigabit connectivity for businesses, residential broadband, mobile backhaul and security networks.

5G fixed wireless access over the millimeter wave bands is becoming the choice of tier-1 service providers as well as internet giants. Millimeter waves are ideal for fiber like wireless systems that can complement fiber plants. 5G fixed wireless will allow service providers to generate revenue from 5G networks faster, by expediting time to market and meeting existing consumer demand for gigabit throughputs.

The new MultiHaul' is perfect for mass delivery of 5G fixed wireless access to the home. It operates over millimeter waves and brings the advantages of multi-gigabit capacity, immunity to interference and always-on reliability - to a cost effective small form factor PtMP system. The system takes advantage of Siklu's new beamforming technology to auto-align links, creating a true plug & play system. It is designed to scale service providers' networks fast and with low overhead, using proprietary planning and management tools.

"The market interest in a multi-gigabit millimeter wave solution for 5G fixed wireless access is huge," says Siklu President, Izik Kirshenbaum. "We are currently conducting field trials with several tier-1 operators. The MultiHaul' complements our best-selling EtherHaul line, and enables extension of fiber grade service to the level of single family homes and any street furniture. We're also seeing interest in the MultiHaul' for surveillance and safe city applications."

Siklu will be showcasing the new MultiHaul' at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona February 27 - March 2, 2017. To learn more stop by the Qualcomm booth, Hall3, Stand 3E10, Demo #38.

About Siklu

Siklu delivers multi-gigabit fiber-like wireless connectivity in urban, suburban and rural areas. Operating in the millimeter wave bands, its wireless solutions are used by leading service providers, safe city and smart city projects worldwide. Thousands of carrier-grade systems are delivering interference-free performance world-wide. Easily installed on street-fixtures or rooftops, the price-competitive radios have proved to be ideal for networks requiring fast and simple deployment of secure, fiber-like and future-proof connectivity. www.siklu.com.

