TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 02/23/17 -- Partners Real Estate Investment Trust (the "REIT") (TSX: PAR.UN) announced today that the Board of Trustees has appointed Mr. Ian Ross to Chair the Board. Mr. Ross has been a Trustee of Partners REIT since June 2015, and has served on the Board of Directors of a number of both public and private companies.

Mr. Dexter John, the previous Chair of the Board, has advised the REIT that due to his numerous other commitments he will resign from the Board of Trustees effective February 28, 2017. The Board wishes to thank Mr. John for his contributions to the governance of the REIT.

About Partners REIT

The REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust, which currently owns (directly or indirectly) 35 retail properties, located in British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba, Ontario, and Quebec, aggregating approximately 2.5 million square feet of leasable space. The REIT focuses on expanding and managing a portfolio of retail and mixed-use community and neighbourhood shopping centres located in both primary and secondary markets across Canada.

Contacts:

Partners REIT Investor Relations

1 (844) 474-9620 ext. 401

investor.relations@partnersreit.com



