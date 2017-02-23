Hubble Launches Breakthrough Innovations that Redefine On the Go and 'Emotional Home' Experiences at MWC 2017

LONDON, February 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Hubble Connected ('Hubble') the mobile connected platform from Binatone, is showcasing its latest product and service innovations at this year's Mobile World Congress in Barcelona from 27 Feb to 2 March (Hall 6 Stand 6L50, Fira Gran Via venue).

As the first established brand to launch True Wireless earbuds in 2016 with the best in class Motorola VerveOnes, Hubble is redefining the mobile user experience further by bringing Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Alexa Voice Services to its new generation of Motorola VerveOnes in what will be the most extensive range of True Wireless devices available today.

Hubble Hugo is the world's first truly intelligent smart camera with personality, featuring Emotion AI video analytics powered by Affectiva, marking the next generation of home monitoring that can recognise the mood and emotional wellbeing of its users. Hugo will also feature Amazon Alexa Voice Services upon its launch.

Hubble Hugo integrates with the award winning Motorola Smart Nursery range of intelligent baby monitors with sleep data, the Motorola Dream Machine entertainment device, Motorola Smart Connected Humidifier, Motorola Smart Scale with more devices coming to enables parents to monitor and control their nursery environment from anywhere, as well as track growth, sleep patterns and comfort.

Shipping now is Motorola Orbit, a totally wire free and weatherproof home monitor with Full HD (1080p) resolution and a battery life of up to three months. Motorola Orbit is available to use with the Hubble Secure Cloud Service and local storage so the home monitoring camera works in the event of loss of internet connectivity or power.

Motorola Orbit sits alongside a new smart home viewer, IVO, which offers HD viewing, Alexa Services and a host of other home control capabilities. IVO can make phone calls and control your TV. IVO works seamlessly with the entire range of Hubble Connected monitors and devices.

Dino Lalvani, Chairman of Binatone Global, said: "Hubble Connected is an exciting, dynamic platform providing users with the ability to stay connected and close to the important people and items they value the most. From the innovative smart voice control in our Motorola VerveLife True Wireless range, to the expansive network of manufacturers developing products that operate with Hubble makes our platform standout as the premier option for end to end experiences for the Emotional Home."

About Hubble Connected

Hubble is an end to end cloud based solution that makes it easy to stay connected with your favourite people, places and pets with live video streaming and up-to-date smart notifications wherever you are. Hubble works with numerous leading OEMs and IoT providers offering complete SDK, API integration documentation and reference design, enabling them to rapidly integrate and connect new products to the cloud. http://www.hubbleconnected.com

About Binatone

Binatone is a leading provider of innovative consumer electronics and lifestyle products for a broad range of applications including baby nursery, pet nursery and family connectivity at home. Binatone is an official Motorola licensee, and also markets consumer electronics under the AEG, Binatone and iDECT brands. Hubble became part of the Binatone Group in 2014 as part of a broader shift towards end to end IoT solutions.

