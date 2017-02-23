Noqoush to Launch AdFalcon Demand Manager

DUBAI, UAE, February 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

(The next wave of monetizing Telecom Operators big data in the MENA region)

Noqoush Mobile Media Group (Noqoush), the owner of AdFalcon, the first and the largest local mobile advertising and data platform in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region announces today the launch of its proprietary platform (AdFalcon Demand Manager) to help Telecom operators ride the wave of mobile advertising through monetizing their big data assets and customers profile anonymously, securely and at scale.

AdFalcon Demand Manager (ADM) is a proprietary Demand Side Platform (DSP) helping Telecom operators and big data players from different verticals (e-ecommerce, retail, banks etc.) to monetize their first party data assets through targeted digital ads and across all screens (Smartphones, Tablets, Desktop and Connected TVs).

"Our investment in research and big data for the past 2 years are paying off now, we have a state of the art proprietary scalable technology that can be easily utilized by Telecom operators to start making money and bank on the revolution of digital advertising at ZERO cost (no OPEX and no CAPEX)," the CEO of Noqoush Mobile Media Group Wael Quader said.

"We are working with leading Telecom operators to commercially launch the service over the coming few months and working hand in hand with Media Agencies to provide them with a 360 degrees advertising service across screens to reach their right audience at scale. When we say right audience we mean real people here based on data that's coming from the most trusted sources in our region like Telcos, financial institutions, e-commerce ...etc. "

"Our region is one of the most top growing regions from a digital advertising standpoint, and we believe the lack of accurate audience information is a serious barrier for advertisers to scale their investment on this medium. We are addressing the problem in a way that's 100% win-win for all parties (Telcos, Media agencies, Publishers and Advertisers). Today, Mobile operators were making zero revenue from Mobile Display ads and now with AdFalcon Demand Manager we have opened up to them a new revenue line based on a full turnkey solution from providing the technology stack to business development & sales activities. " Quader Added, "The wheel of our innovation won't stop here, we are committed to grow the digital advertising industry and provide secure and scalable solutions to all stakeholders in the region"

About AdFalcon:

AdFalconis the first mobile advertising and data platform in the Middle East aimed at providing a specialized mobile advertising experience to advertisers, publishers, developers and mobile users across the region. AdFalcon's state of the art technology, intelligent targeting mechanism and diversified mobile ads, aims to assist our partners in maximizing their campaigns' return on investment (ROI) and to deliver satisfying results for their brands and businesses. Headquartered in Dubai Media City with offices and presence across Jordan, Lebanon and KSA, AdFalcon is delivering ads across 23 countries in the MENA region targeting more than 200 million mobile internet users. AdFalcon is owned and operated by Noqoush Mobile Media Group.

Press contact:

AdFalcon:

+96265885813 or info@noqoush.com