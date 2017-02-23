PLEASANTON, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/23/17 -- Workday, Inc. (NYSE: WDAY), a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources, today announced that Aneel Bhusri, co-founder and CEO of Workday, will speak at the 2017 Morgan Stanley Technology, Media, and Telecom Conference in San Francisco on Wednesday, March 1, 2017 at 8:45 a.m. Pacific Time / 11:45 a.m. Eastern Time.

Additionally, Mark Peek, co-president of Workday, will be a keynote speaker at the 12th Annual Pacific Crest Emerging Technology Summit in San Francisco on Wednesday, March 1, 2017. The keynote is scheduled to begin at 4:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 7:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Live webcasts of each event will be available on Workday's Investor Relations site. Webcast replays will be available for a minimum of 30 days after each live event.

