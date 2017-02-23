CAMPBELL, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/23/17 -- Panzura® today announced the immediate availability of the Freedom Partner Program, a comprehensive new program that enables solution providers to capitalize on the massive shift of IT infrastructure to the cloud. Building on the recent Panzura Freedom product line announcement, the Freedom Partner Program enables solution providers to assist customers in solving the immediate challenge of managing and storing the exploding amount of unstructured data by starting with Freedom Archive and easily upgrading those customers to advanced hybrid cloud storage functionality later using Freedom NAS or Freedom Collaboration.

The Freedom Partner Program includes Elite, Premier, and Authorized tiers, each with its own benefits and requirements. The program is designed to match partners to the level that best aligns with their go-to-market strategy and commitment. Panzura's new Freedom product line and licensing models were created with a partner first strategy as a top priority. Panzura Sales Teams are also incentivized to work collaboratively with partners on opportunities. The new program is structured to protect partner-generated opportunities and margins through deal registration and there is a flexible, proposal-based MDF program that is designed to work with each partner's unique business model. The enhanced Partner Portal features sales tools and resources that enable partner sales and technical teams to actively engage with customers throughout the sales cycle.

Enterprises are accelerating their cloud first strategies. Combine this with the massive growth of unstructured data and the fact that 90% of that data has not been accessed in six months is a major factor in the enterprise turning to Panzura's market leading hybrid cloud storage solutions for scale, simplicity, cost reduction and performance.

"Companies are moving workloads and data to the cloud at an accelerated pace. AWS is now the number two enterprise storage provider and Azure is number five," said Patrick Harr, chief executive officer at Panzura. "The new Freedom Partner Program along with the Freedom product line enables solution providers to capitalize on this massive transition and help their customers move to a cloud first storage model now."

"Panzura gives us the ability to provide clients the ability to cache active data on-premise for fast access with all data stored in our highly resilient and encrypted storage cloud. This flexibility is critical given the explosive growth of data across all market segments," said Clayton Weise, Director of Cloud Services at Key Information Systems. "Further, Panzura's distributed and highly scalable architecture ensures seamless and secure data flows across with support for massive growth to support the largest of data sets."

For more information about the Freedom Partner Program visit http://panzura.com/partners.

About Panzura

Adding multiple petabytes of new enterprise storage under management per month, Panzura is a market leader in enterprise hybrid cloud storage. Panzura's hybrid cloud storage software seamlessly combines the economics, capacity, and business model of cloud storage with the flexibility, performance, and features of enterprise storage. Using Panzura, enterprises shift from an outdated, on premise storage model into the cloud and unlock the power of data. Organizations like the Department of Justice, Milwaukee Tool, Fluor, American College of Radiology, and Chevron use Panzura for active archive, hybrid cloud NAS, and cross-site collaboration. Please visit www.panzura.com for further information.

