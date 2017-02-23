VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/23/17 -- BTL GROUP LTD. (TSX VENTURE: BTL) ("BTL") is pleased to disclose that it has been recognized as a TSX Venture 50™ company in 2017 (TSX Venture 50 is a trademark of TSX Inc. and is used under license). The TSX Venture 50™ are the top 10 companies listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, in each of five major industry sectors - mining, oil & gas, clean technology & life sciences, diversified industries and technology - based on a ranking formula with equal weighting given to return on investment, market cap growth, trading volume and analyst coverage. All data was as of December 31, 2016.

Since being founded in 2015, BTL has reached significant milestones in blockchain and distributed ledger technology with the development of its proprietary platform Interbit. Interbit is an enterprise grade platform that encompasses privacy, scalability and portability and is running some of the world's most advanced blockchain pilot projects in the finance and energy sectors.

Becoming a 2017 TSX Venture 50 Company recognizes BTL's success over the last 12 months and lists BTL among the top 10 performing technology companies on the TSX Venture Exchange.

"I am delighted that our hard work over the last year has resulted in us being listed among the top ten performing technology companies on the TSX Venture Exchange, thanks mainly to the exceptional team we have built here at BTL," said Guy Halford-Thompson, BTL Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "I would like to thank and congratulate the entire BTL team and we look forward to another successful year during which we aim to further improve and deploy our Interbit platform."

"TSX Venture Exchange is Canada's leading capital formation platform for growth stage companies and an important part of our country's vibrant and unique capital markets continuum," said Brady Fletcher, Managing Director, TSX Venture Exchange. "We are proud to once again recognize the success of TSX Venture 50 companies, and remain dedicated to fueling entrepreneurialism by providing a market where small and early-stage companies can take their ideas and innovations to the next level."

ABOUT BTL GROUP LTD.

Operating from both Canada and the UK, BTL offers blockchain solutions to businesses across multiple industries, in particular the finance, energy and gaming sectors. BTL has built prototypes that showcase the capabilities of its Interbit platform, a proprietary blockchain based interbank payment network and settlement and asset trading solution.

Interbit is an open, multi-chain, asset settlement platform with a suite of APIs and smart contracts that allow businesses from across the world to provide global access to fast, secure, and auditable financial and asset trading services.

With offices in Vancouver and Canary Wharf in London, BTL is positioning itself as a front-runner in the blockchain ecosystem, providing advice and knowledge to industry leaders.

Website: www.btl.co

Twitter: https://twitter.com/blockchainltd

ABOUT THE TMX GROUP

TMX Group's key subsidiaries operate cash and derivative markets and clearinghouses for multiple asset classes including equities, fixed income and energy. Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montreal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, NGX, Shorcan, Shorcan Energy Brokers, AgriClear and other TMX Group companies provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across Canada (Montreal, Calgary and Vancouver), in key U.S. markets (New York, Houston) as well as in London, Beijing and Singapore.

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which include the commercialization of BTL's Interbit platform, further development of BTL's business relationships and the development and success of BTL's technologies and products, and other matters. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, estimates, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur. These assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the state of the economy in general and capital markets in particular, the development of competitive technologies, the marketplace acceptance of BTL's technologies and products, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of BTL. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, BTL disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additionally, BTL undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of, or statements made by, third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts:

BTL Group Ltd.

Guy Halford-Thompson

Chief Executive Officer

+1 855 256 5246

guy@btl.co

www.btl.co



