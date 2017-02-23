EMI Shielding Market Worth 7.38 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, February 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to the new market research report, "EMI Shielding Market by Component (EMI Shielding Tapes & Laminates, Conductive Coatings and Paints, Metal Shielding Products, Conductive Polymers, EMI Filters), Method (Radiation, Conduction), Industry (Consumer Electronics, Telecom & IT, Automotive, Healthcare, Defense & Aerospace), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets, the market is expected to be valued at USD 7.38 Billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 5.68% between 2017 and 2022.

The factors that are driving the growth of the market include the acceleration in the deployment of 4G/LTE infrastructure worldwide, stringent EMI regulations, and increasing deployment of electronics systems in the automotive.

"Conductive coatings and paints segment to hold the largest share of the overall EMI shielding market"

Conductive coatings and paints offer EMI shielding for non-metal surfaces such as plastics. Therefore, it is widely used in smartphones, tablets, telecom equipment, and medical and military devices. Conductive coating can be easily applied to plastic resins such as polycarbonate, polyphthalamide (PPA), polystyrene (PS), polyphenylene oxide (PPO), and polybutylene terephthalate (PBT), nylon. However, some raisins such as polyimide, polypropylene, liquid-crystal polymer, teflon, and polyethylene require primer prior to paint applications.

"Automotive is expected to be the leading industry between 2017 and 2022"

Nowadays, automobiles have several special features such as on-board navigation system, touchscreen infotainment system, ADAS, terrain response system, which were available only in mid-range passenger vehicles few years back. In the coming years, features such as wireless phone chargers, in-vehicle communication systems, and V2X technology are expected to increase the complexity in the automotive industry. All these create electromagnetic interference, which poses threat to electric circuitry of automotive. The increase in the use of electronics across all parts of vehicles would create multiple source of EMI. Hence to control the EMI in automotive industry, there would be an increasing demand for EMI shielding during the forecast period.

"EMI shielding market in APAC expected to grow at the highest rate between 2017 and 2022"

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Ever-increasing use of electronic systems in the automotive, advancements in cellular infrastructure, and the proliferation for consumer electronic products are expected to fuel the growth of the said market in Asia Pacific. Various shielding materials such as EMI shielding tapes, conductive coatings, conductive polymers, filters, and metal enclosures are used to make the device and system electromagnetically compliant.

The major players involved in this market include Chomerics (U.S.), Laird Plc. (U.K.), PPG Industries Inc. (U.S.), Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), and RTP Company (U.S.). The other players in this market include 3M Company (U.S.), Kitagawa Industries Co., Ltd. (Japan), Tech-Etch Inc. (U.S.), Leader Tech Inc. (U.S.), Schaffner Holding AG (Switzerland), and ETS-Lindgren (U.S.).

