sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 23.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 554 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

99,68 Euro		0,00
0,00 %
WKN: 906892 ISIN: US0528001094 Ticker-Symbol: LIV 
Aktie:
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AUTOLIV INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AUTOLIV INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
98,76
99,94
14:41
23.02.2017 | 14:34
(0 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Autoliv Publishes 2016 Annual Report

STOCKHOLM, Feb 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE: ALV and SSE: ALIVsdb), the worldwide leader in automotive safety systems, has filed its Form 10-K, which includes the Company's 2016 Annual Report, with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The Form 10-K, including the Annual Report, is available at the SEC Edgar website: www.sec.gov.

As of today, the Annual Report is available in a reader-friendly, downloadable pdf-version at Autoliv's corporate website: autoliv.com.

Proxy Materials

Hard copies of the Annual Report and the proxy statement for the 2017 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders will be available beginning in late March 2017 and can be requested on-line at autoliv.com.

Shareholders of Autoliv, Inc. as of the record date, March 13, 2017, will be entitled to participate in and vote at the Annual General Meeting, which is scheduled to occur on May 9, 2017 in Chicago, IL, U.S.The Company intends to mail the Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials in late March 2017. This notice will include instructions on how to access the proxy materials electronically as well as how to obtain hard copies of the proxy materials.

Contact:

Inquiries:

Thomas Jönsson,
Vice President Corporate Communications,
Tel: +46-8 58-72-06-27

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
http://news.cision.com/autoliv/r/autoliv-publishes-2016-annual-report,c2196830

The following files are available for download:

http://mb.cision.com/Main/751/2196830/633794.pdf

PDF


© 2017 PR Newswire