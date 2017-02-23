The Danish Financial Supervisory Authority Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S



23 February 2017



Notice of Annual General Meeting from the Board of Directors of Vestjysk Bank A/S



The Annual General Meeting is held on Monday, 20 March 2017 at 3 pm at Lemvig Sports & Cultural Center, Christinelystvej 8, 7620 Lemvig, Denmark.



The meeting has the following agenda:



1. The Board of Directors' oral report on the Bank's activities during the past year



1. Presentation of the audited annual report for approval



1. Resolution concerning the appropriation of profits or losses as recorded in the approved annual report



1. Approval of remuneration of the Board of Directors in the current financial year



1. Election of members to the Board of Directors, including the chairman and vice-chairman



1. Election of auditor



1. Proposals from the Board of Directors



A. Proposal to renew the authorisations of the Board of Directors in Articles 9.10-9.12 of the Articles of Association to increase the Bank's share capital



B. Proposal to renew the authorisations of the Board of Directors in Article 9.13 of the Articles of Association to issue convertible bonds and to carry through the appertaining capital increases without pre-emption rights for the Bank's shareholders



C. Proposal to authorise the Board of Directors to let the Bank acquire own shares



1. Proposal for authorisation to the chairman of the meeting



1. Any other business



The complete proposals for the Annual General Meeting are attached hereto and constitute a part of this notice.



Vestjysk Bank A/S



The Board of Directors



