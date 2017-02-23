sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 23.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 554 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

65,96 Euro		-3,24
-4,68 %
WKN: 858055 ISIN: US8803451033 Ticker-Symbol: TN1 
Aktie:
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
TENNANT COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TENNANT COMPANY 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TENNANT COMPANY
TENNANT COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TENNANT COMPANY65,96-4,68 %