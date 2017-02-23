Trump's Impact on Future Business in the United States

Complimentary Frost & Sullivan analyst briefing will discuss how stimulus spending and increasing avenues of choice will spur short-term economic growth

WHEN: Tuesday, February 28, 2017 at 11:00 AM EST LOCATION: Online, complimentary registration available at: http://frost.ly/1cu SPEAKERS: Frost & Sullivan Visionary Innovation Group Senior Consultant Jillian Walker

Donald Trump's ascendancy to President of the United States promises to bring big change. Controversial campaign rhetoric targeting topics as diverse as trade, the environment, and healthcare coupled with Trump's long list of unconventional government appointees has created an environment of uncertainty. Citizens, businesses, and governments around the world are trying to separate the hyperbolic from the probable and asking what policies Trump will actually pursue. The briefing will help provide clarity on how Trump's policies will impact future business in the United States.

Explore how Trump's influence in 10 policy areas will impact business in the United States through 2020

through 2020 Learn about the five Mega Scenarios Visionary Innovation has developed to provide insights into how the United States will adapt under a Trump Administration

will adapt under a Trump Administration Discover how Frost & Sullivan's new Populism Pendulum custom workshops can help your company prepare for changes to come

"Trump's proposed infrastructure and defense spending will post significant opportunities for upgrades in smart and secure technologies, preparing the way for next-generation travel, transport, broadband and utility deliveries," said Frost & Sullivan Visionary Innovation Group Senior Consultant Jillian Walker. "Some of the greatest challenges companies will experience include adjusting to a more US-centric administration. Trade, investments, labor - these issues will be heavily debated under Trump, causing businesses to reconsider their supply chains and long-term investment strategies. All of this will be complicated by social media and Trump's use of the bully pulpit to take specific companies to task."

