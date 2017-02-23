Worldwide Computed Tomography (CT) Markets Opportunity Report 2017 - Trends, Challenges and Issues, and Major Developments - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Computed Tomography (CT) Markets" report to their offering.
Computed Tomography (CT) Markets focuses on the worldwide opportunity for computed tomography, including data on global revenue for medical CT systems, 2016-2021; major competitors' percentage share of the global revenue for medical CT systems, 2016; global revenue geographic share for medical CT systems, 2016 (US, Europe, China, Brazil, Asia Pacific [APAC], ROW); and future CT regional revenue growth trends.
The report outlines trends, challenges and issues, and major developments in this modality's market.
Analogic, Arineta, Bayer, Carestream Health, GE Healthcare, Hitachi, Philips, Planmed Oy, and Siemens are among the manufacturers discussed in the report's competitor analysis.
Key Topics Covered:
1: Executive Summary
- Recent Advances Impact the Market
- Growing Number of Clinical Applications
- Market Summary
- Methodology
2: Introduction
- A Volume of Data Produced
- Dosage and Image Quality
- Clinical Imaging Applications
- The Head
- The Lungs
- Pulmonary Arteries
- Cardiac
- Abdominal
- Advantages of CT
- Drawbacks of CT
3: Trends
- Dose Reduction
- Pediatrics
- Lung Cancer Screening
- Volumetric Coverage
- Imaging Speed
- Slices
- Direct Conversion Photon Counting
- Emerging Clinical Applications
- Multi-detector CT
- Dual Energy CT
- Portable CT
- Cost of Ownership
4: Challenges and Issues
- Declining Reimbursements
- On the Basis of Value
- XR-29
- Improving Dose Management
- Solutions on the Market
- Imaging the Obese
- Calcifications
5: Market Developments
- Few False Positives
- CT Scans in Children Decline
- But Still Potential for Cell Damage
- CT Growth in Medicare Population
- Ultra-Low Dose CT Detects Fractures
- Next-Generation CT Scanners Optimize Images with Little Radiation
- Made in India
- No Cancer Proof
- CT Lung Cancer Screening
- Lobbying CMS to Rescind Low-Dose CT Cuts
- Benefits Outweigh Risks
- CT Follow-Up Sufficient for Some Lung Nodules
- Advanced Prostate Cancer
- CBCT/CMOS and Osteoarthritis
- Spectral CT
- Photon Counting CT
6: Markets
- Widening Range of CT
- Market Drivers
- Market Growth
- Pricing
- Upgrading
- Market Forecasts
7: Corporate Profiles
- Analogic Corp.
- Anke
- Arineta Ltd.
- Bayer HealthCare LLC
- Brainlab AG
- Canon Toshiba America Medical Systems
- Carestream Health
- CT Imaging GmbH
- CurveBeam
- Dunlee
- GE Healthcare
- Hitachi Medical Systems America Inc.
- iCAD Inc.
- iCRco
- ImageWorks
- Imris Deerfield Imaging
- Koning Corp.
- Medic Vision
- Mediso Medical Imaging Systems
- NeuroLogica
- Neusoft
- Newtom
- Philips Healthcare
- Planmed Oy
- Scanco Medical AG
- Shimadzu
- Shina Systems Ltd.
- Siemens Healthcare GmbH
- Trivitron
- Varian Medical Systems
- Xoran Technologies LLC
