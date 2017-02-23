Worldwide Computed Tomography (CT) Markets Opportunity Report 2017 - Trends, Challenges and Issues, and Major Developments - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Computed Tomography (CT) Markets" report to their offering.

Computed Tomography (CT) Markets focuses on the worldwide opportunity for computed tomography, including data on global revenue for medical CT systems, 2016-2021; major competitors' percentage share of the global revenue for medical CT systems, 2016; global revenue geographic share for medical CT systems, 2016 (US, Europe, China, Brazil, Asia Pacific [APAC], ROW); and future CT regional revenue growth trends.

The report outlines trends, challenges and issues, and major developments in this modality's market.

Analogic, Arineta, Bayer, Carestream Health, GE Healthcare, Hitachi, Philips, Planmed Oy, and Siemens are among the manufacturers discussed in the report's competitor analysis.

Key Topics Covered:

1: Executive Summary

Recent Advances Impact the Market

Growing Number of Clinical Applications

Market Summary

Methodology

2: Introduction

A Volume of Data Produced

Dosage and Image Quality

Clinical Imaging Applications

The Head

The Lungs

Pulmonary Arteries

Cardiac

Abdominal

Advantages of CT

Drawbacks of CT

3: Trends

Dose Reduction

Pediatrics

Lung Cancer Screening

Volumetric Coverage

Imaging Speed

Slices

Direct Conversion Photon Counting

Emerging Clinical Applications

Multi-detector CT

Dual Energy CT

Portable CT

Cost of Ownership

4: Challenges and Issues

Declining Reimbursements

On the Basis of Value

XR-29

Improving Dose Management

Solutions on the Market

Imaging the Obese

Calcifications

5: Market Developments

Few False Positives

CT Scans in Children Decline

But Still Potential for Cell Damage

CT Growth in Medicare Population

Ultra-Low Dose CT Detects Fractures

Next-Generation CT Scanners Optimize Images with Little Radiation

Made in India

No Cancer Proof

CT Lung Cancer Screening

Lobbying CMS to Rescind Low-Dose CT Cuts

Benefits Outweigh Risks

CT Follow-Up Sufficient for Some Lung Nodules

Advanced Prostate Cancer

CBCT/CMOS and Osteoarthritis

Spectral CT

Photon Counting CT

6: Markets

Widening Range of CT

Market Drivers

Market Growth

Pricing

Upgrading

Market Forecasts

7: Corporate Profiles

Analogic Corp.

Anke

Arineta Ltd.

Bayer HealthCare LLC

Brainlab AG

Canon Toshiba America Medical Systems

Carestream Health

CT Imaging GmbH

CurveBeam

Dunlee

GE Healthcare

Hitachi Medical Systems America Inc.

iCAD Inc.

iCRco

ImageWorks

Imris Deerfield Imaging

Koning Corp.

Medic Vision

Mediso Medical Imaging Systems

NeuroLogica

Neusoft

Newtom

Philips Healthcare

Planmed Oy

Scanco Medical AG

Shimadzu

Shina Systems Ltd.

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Trivitron

Varian Medical Systems

Xoran Technologies LLC

