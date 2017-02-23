sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 23.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 554 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,49 Euro		-0,04
-7,55 %
WKN: A2AQ0U ISIN: CA52171T1003 Ticker-Symbol: 7FL 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LEADING EDGE MATERIALS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
LEADING EDGE MATERIALS CORP 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,586
0,645
16:07
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
LEADING EDGE MATERIALS CORP
LEADING EDGE MATERIALS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
LEADING EDGE MATERIALS CORP0,49-7,55 %