VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/23/17 -- Leading Edge Materials Corp. ("Leading Edge Materials") or (the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: LEM)(OTCQB: LEMIF) is pleased to announce that the Norra Karr Exploration License ("EL") has been reinstated by the Kammarratten ("Administrative Court of Appeal") in Sundsvall, overturning a previous ruling by the Administrative Court in Falun as press released 2nd September 2016.

The Norra Karr EL was first granted to Tasman Metals AB (a subsidiary of Leading Edge Materials Corp.) on August 31, 2009. On August 31, 2015, Tasman Metals AB applied for a two-year extension of this EL which was granted by the Swedish Mines Inspectorate. In August 2016, the District Administrative Court in Falun determined that the Swedish Mines Inspectorate was incorrect in granting the renewal.

Leading Edge Materials subsequently appealed the decision of the Administrative Court to the Kammarratten in Sundsvall. The Company's appeal was upheld, and the Norra Karr EL was reinstated with full legal effect February 21, 2017. The decision of the Kammarratten held a right of appeal, and as expected the reinstatement of the Norra Karr EL has been appealed. The Company will provide further updates on this appeal process.

Blair Way, President & CEO, states, "With the extensive exploration undertaken by the Company on the Norra Karr Exploration License since 2009, we were of the opinion that all requirements for renewal, as defined by the Swedish Mining Act, had been met. Reinstatement of the Exploration License to the Company confirms this position and we are pleased with the Kammarratten's decision. We remain confident in the legal process, and that the final result of this appeal process will not change this decision of the court. Norra Karr remains a longer-term project for the Company, and our focus remains on our objective of supplying materials to the lithium ion battery market."

