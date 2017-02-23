

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Toro Co (TTC) reported earnings for its first quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $44.99 million, or $0.41 per share. This was higher than $39.26 million, or $0.35 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.36 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 6.1% to $515.84 million. This was up from $486.40 million last year.



Toro Co earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $44.99 Mln. vs. $39.26 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 14.6% -EPS (Q1): $0.41 vs. $0.35 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 17.1% -Analysts Estimate: $0.36 -Revenue (Q1): $515.84 Mln vs. $486.40 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 6.1%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.00 Full year EPS guidance: $2.25 - $2.30



