

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The number of people living with depression is increasing, WHO said in a new global report on health estimates on depression.



The report was released Thursday, in the lead-up to World Health Day on 7 April, which this year will focus on this increasingly important issue.



The number of people living with depression has increased by 18 percent between 2005 and 2015, according to the report.



Depression is a common illness worldwide, with more than 300 million people affected, WHO estimates.



The burden of depression and other mental health conditions is on the rise globally, it adds.



