pentahotels Appoints Corporate Director of Revenue Management

FRANKFURT AM MAIN, Germany, February 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Siim Karu raises the bar of hotel profitability with cutting edge technologies

Siim Karu has been appointed Corporate Director of Revenue Management of pentahotels, effective 1 February 2017. In this newly created role within the group, Siim will oversee and further develop pentahotels' global revenue strategy. By using advanced information technology systems to streamline manual efforts and maximise financial income for all pentahotels worldwide, the fresh brand continues to be the trendsetter amongst the lifestyle hotel segment with its innovative approach.

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/471407/Siim_Karu.jpg )



Launched almost 10 years ago, pentahotels is recognised as being a digital native and pioneer of information technology. Siim Karu, who has been serving loyally in pentahotels' global revenue management team since 2015, is now taking on new challenges to redefine the organisational structure and set new standards in his field of expertise based on his new position.

Siim Karu is enthusiastic about his new role: "Now is the time to advance our systems on a corporate level by using innovational big data strategies. Powered by our great team spirit and each team member's dedication to our daily business, we look forward to creating further successes for the brand with new ideas and technologies".

pentahotels' Managing Director, Alastair Thomann, comments: "The smart use of information technology in revenue management provides us with huge competitive advantages. The brand was born in times of digitalisation, and we are experienced in using every tool available to enhance our processes. I am confident that Siim will be a dynamic and passionate leader and contribute greatly to pentahotels' strategic development with his talents".

pentahotels represents a new generation of hotels. Known for its unique interior design and "neighbourhood" feel, the lifestyle brand stands for true innovation in the industry's four-star segment. With 27 hotels across seven countries over two continents, pentahotels offers individual and business travellers comfort and style in a relaxed atmosphere. The hallmark of the hotel chain is the pentalounge - a combination of lounge, bar, café and reception - that stands out with its "living room" look and feel. For further information and bookings, please visit http://www.pentahotels.com . Follow us on facebook.com/pentahotelsfor our latest news.

Media Contacts:

media consulta International Holding AG

On behalf of pentahotels

Aleksandar Musikic

Phone: +49-(0)-30-65-000-388

E-mail: press.pentahotels@mcgroup.com





Global Marketing & Communications Department

pentahotels

Max Siegers

Phone: +49-(0)-69-256699-750

E-mail: communications@pentahotels.com



https://twitter.com/pentahotels

https://www.instagram.com/pentahotels/

https://www.facebook.com/pentahotels

https://www.linkedin.com/company/penta-hotels

https://pentahotels.live/