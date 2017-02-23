PALO ALTO, CA and SOFIA, BULGARIA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/23/17 -- Threeding.com, a leading 3D printing marketplace and community, and Artec 3D, a top-tier developer and manufacturer of 3D hardware and software, today announce its latest digitization project. The two companies are now working together in the field of paleontology by digitally capturing a private paleontology collection, curated and owned by Radoslav Trayanov, one of the largest private collectors in Central and Eastern Europe. The pieces from the collection, which consist of animal remnants, impressions and traces, primarily date back to the Pliocene, Miocene and Paleocene epochs. The printable 3D models are now available for public consumption and can be purchased on Threeding.com.

This collaboration between Threeding.com and Artec 3D is the first commercial project that combines the practices of 3D printing and paleontology. The new collection of models will expand Threeding's impressive library of more than 1,000 historical and scientific models.

The paleontology models were created with the help of Artec 3D's professional, high-resolution 3D scanning technology. The team used Artec's Spider and Eva scanners to digitally capture the various shapes and textures of the different fossils featured in this collection. 3D modeling software, Artec Studio 11, was used for the quick and accurate post-processing of the 3D models.

The first 50 paleontology models have already been published at the platform Threeding. The pilot models include Plate with Callovian ammonites, Lampadaster sp. Cotteau, Hypsopatagus meneghini, and Belemnitella, amongst others. Most of the models were found in Europe, with some originating from North America. All published models are textured and can be 3D printed in full color. The price of the digital models will range between $10 and $20, while a physical 3D print will vary depending on the size.

"We are very happy with the launch of this new collection. Working with Mr. Trayanov and the team from Artec 3D was very exciting and allowed us to bring our expertise to the unique field of paleontology," said Stan Partalev, co-founder of Threeding.com. "This project is another step towards our goal to turn Threeding.com into the ultimate digital library of high-end science and education 3D printing models."

"With 3D scanning technology, the spread of scientific information has become easier than ever," said Artyom Yukhin, president and CEO of Artec 3D. "Mr. Trayanov's private collection is the perfect example, as people from around the world now have access to the rare fossils he has painstakingly compiled. Due to the incredible detail in which our 3D scanners can capture objects, Threeding.com's virtual and 3D-printed replicas will allow people to discover the intricate details of these fossils."

As of today, Artec and Threeding are already working on another exciting venture which will be announced in the coming weeks. For more information, visit www.threeding.com or www.artec3d.com.

About Threeding

Threeding is a 3D printing marketplace and community for 3D printable models. The start-up was founded in 2013 by a group of students from the Bulgarian National Academy of Art, led by Tzveta-Maria Partaleva and Stan Partalev. Threeding is the only 3D printing marketplace that offers 3D printable models of historical artifacts. For more information, visit www.threeding.com.

About Artec 3D

Artec 3D is an international company, headquartered in Luxembourg, with subsidiaries in the USA (Palo Alto) and Russia (Moscow). Artec develops and produces innovative 3D solutions and products. Artec has a team of professional experts in the collection and processing of 3D surfaces as well as biometric facial recognition. Artec's products and services can be used in many industries, such as in engineering, medicine, media and design, entertainment, fashion, historic preservation, security technology and many more. Shapify.me, the service for the creation of 3D characters, was designed and introduced in 2013 by Artec 3D: https://shapify.me.

For more information about Artec 3D, please visit https://www.artec3d.com/.

