CHARLOTTE, NC -- (Marketwired) -- 02/23/17 -- Continuing on its plan of sustained growth and expansion, DiscoverReady LLC, a leading provider of discovery management and data analytics services to Fortune 500 companies and their counsel, today announced the appointment of Laurey Harris as Vice President, Account Management.

Laurey brings to DiscoverReady extensive thought leadership and in-depth experience in the creation and execution of discovery strategies that minimize total costs while enhancing the quality and defensibility of her clients' litigation and regulatory compliance efforts. Laurey will oversee DiscoverReady's Account Management team, and she will play a critical role in ensuring that DiscoverReady's clients maximize the operational and financial benefits they receive from DiscoverReady's services. Ms. Harris reports to DiscoverReady's SVP of Business Development, Art Skaran.

"We're extremely pleased to add Laurey Harris to our team," said John Ritter, DiscoverReady's President and Chief Operating Officer. "With her skills in operations and business development, and her experience as a trusted advisor to both buyers and sellers of discovery services, Laurey will help shape DiscoverReady's service portfolio and client support processes to ensure that our solutions meet our clients' needs over the course of our relationship."

Prior to joining DiscoverReady, Harris was a Senior Director at Consilio. Prior to that, she was a Corporate Counsel at Lowe's Companies, Inc., in North Carolina. In that role, she supported Lowe's litigation support groups and the regulatory compliance and investigatory response function. Her experience also includes development of enterprise-wide record retention programs and discovery management programs for large enterprises.

"I'm excited to be joining the DiscoverReady team at a time of dynamic company growth and change in the legal profession," said Ms. Harris. "I'm looking forward to leveraging my expertise and experience to help our growing client base address the increasingly complex issues they face regarding litigation readiness and regulatory compliance. I'm impressed with the capabilities of the DiscoverReady team and the high quality results we've accomplished for our clients through our creation of highly scalable, high capacity technical and Managed Document Review solutions."

Ms. Harris received her Juris Doctor from the University of California, Hastings College of the Law, San Francisco, California. She is a member of the California State Bar, the American Bar Association, and the National Bar Association. She is an active participant in and was a Board Member of the Charlotte Chapter of Women in eDiscovery.

About DiscoverReady

DiscoverReady is a leading professional services firm with an exclusive focus on serving corporations and law firms. We strive to find better ways to lower costs, reduce risk and improve quality within the legal discovery, data analytics, and information governance functions. Propelled by the best and brightest professionals, DiscoverReady leverages our collective intelligence to bring our clients solutions and services tailored to their constantly evolving needs.

DiscoverReady was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, with offices in New York City and Los Angeles. For more information, visit DiscoverReady.com or the DiscoverReady blog https://discoverready.com/blog/.

